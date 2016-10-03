Todd Sampson to share insight into human mind

IPSWICH Libraries' Cocktail Hour series continues to attract big names to Ipswich, with acclaimed actor and writer William McInnes the latest to stop by for a chat.

McInnes recently delighted about 140 guests when he shared stories of his holidays and life experiences as he discussed his book, Holidays.

A talented entertainer, McInnes dressed for the event in Crocs and shorts - the same way he appears on the book's cover.

His animated performances of his adventures, combined with hilarious soundbites, ensured the audience was in good spirits.

McInnes also told stories from his Blue Heelers days as well as his time in stage productions of Macbeth and Pride and Prejudice.

Library spokesman David Pahlke said Cocktail Hour had proven popular.

"It's fantastic to be able to draw these big-name celebrities to Ipswich to share their insights with the local community,” Cr Pahlke said.

"William McInnes, just as author Tara Moss did earlier in the year, left audience members thoroughly entertained and he was very generous with his time following the event, meeting locals and signing books for them.”

A signed copy of McInnes' book was auctioned on the night to raise funds for Ipswich Hospital's children's ward.

The next Cocktail Hour at Ipswich Library is on November 4 and will feature Redesign My Brain writer and host Todd Sampson.

"Todd Sampson has done some absolutely fascinating work around the power of the human brain and I have no doubt this will be another entertaining night,” Cr Pahlke said.

Bookings for Cocktail Hour with Todd Sampson are essential and must be made by Friday, October 28.

For more information or to book your spot, visit library.ipswich.qld.gov.au.