Time to recognise those who improve community

WELL DESERVED: Luise Manning (far right) of Springfield Lakes was named Ipswich Citizen of the Year.

SATURDAY we announced our Australia Day Award winners at the Ipswich Civic Centre and we also welcomed our newest residents at a citizenship ceremony.

Ipswich Citizen of the Year Luise Manning is a passionate community campaigner from the suburb of Springfield.

Along with our other winners, and each and every nominee, she is a tremendous ambassador for Ipswich.

Ipswich has officially welcomed its 200,000th resident - South Ripley's Megan Sabburg.

Megan moved to Ipswich with partner Sam and newborn baby Jackson just before Christmas.

Based on the current rate, we can say about an extra 165 people are calling Ipswich home each week.

In the 10 years from 2006 to 2016 we welcomed 53,375 new residents.

This represents an average annual growth rate of 3.5% over 10 years compared to the Queensland annual average of 2%.

This ongoing growth is being driven by sustainable development across the entire Ipswich region.

Happy 97th birthday to Ettie Munro.

A resident at St Mary's Southern Cross Care at Raceview, Ettie was joined by her daughters to mark the milestone on Friday.

The Goodna RSL Sub Branch Veteran's Drop In Centre is now open at the corner of Brisbane Tce and Layard St.

The centre gives veterans and serving members and their families a safe place to relax, reflect and chat.

It has internet access, computers, newspapers and a swap library and provides access to welfare officers, advocates and other veterans.

This is another tremendous asset for the city of Ipswich.

James and Daisy Mulford celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Leichhardt couple were joined by family and friends at the Redbank Plains Tavern and I was proud to present them with a certificate in recognition of their milestone.

Saturday's Pongal Festival at Robelle Domain showcased everything that is great about living in harmony.

The fun day brought together many people from different races and religions in a celebration of song and dance that attracted hundreds of people.