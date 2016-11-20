Time to recognise our artists

IPSWICH is rich.

Not in monetary terms but in the creativity of the people living here.

Ipswich has an extremely active artistic community across all art forms and across all age groups.

The city has produced some very talented people who have gone on to reach the high pinnacles of their chosen art field; musicians, singers, painters, writers, dancers and sculptors as examples.

Unfortunately, we hear very little about these achievements.

In stark contrast, we recognise and celebrate our talented sporting people.

Now do not get me wrong. I am not saying that we shouldn't recognise these people as sport is important in society.

Where I disagree is with the way we recognise our sporting greats but do not recognise our artistic greats in a similar fashion.

I have never seen a public function for instance to congratulate an artist for winning a major competition or achieving greatness on the world stage. Why not?

It can take an artist a lifetime to reach the top of his or her profession.

Ipswich prides itself on its heritage, its classic homes and buildings, yet there is very little recognition given to those people who help to develop this community.

There is very little public art in our community commemorating those who helped to make this city the great place it is.

We haven't recognised the industry in and around Ipswich, other than the Railway with The Workshops Rail Museum, that made Ipswich a vibrant town to live and work in.

There is a piece of public art outside the Ipswich Art Gallery that is a disgrace and very disrespectful to the artist who developed it.

It is a sculpture recognising some of the lost buildings to the city. It originally had water and if I remember rightly lighting and a small fountain included in the installation.

Now it just sits there, tucked away in a corner with no distinguishing features to highlight that it is a work of art.

There are many creative people working in the community who attempt to bring about change in the way art is viewed.

Artists have come together with the council to plan an "Arts Festival” later in 2017.

A working group is being set up to develop this arts celebration, probably around the beginning of spring next year, and council is right behind the group providing support and hopefully some funding to get the proposal up and running.