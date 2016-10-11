31°
Time soon to order awards night tickets

HOUSE RULES with Sport Ipswich | 11th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

THE 2015/2016 City of Ipswich Sports Awards nominations are officially closed.

The nominations will be shortlisted down to finalists and our expert judging panel will then decide on the winners in each category.

Finalists will receive a free ticket to the awards dinner to be held on Friday, November 18 at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

For those wanting to come along to enjoy a night of celebrating Ipswich's sporting achievements over the past 12 months, keep an eye on our website as tickets will go on sale soon.

Ride 2 Work Day

NATIONAL Ride2Work Day on October 12 is the largest celebration of commuter riding in Australia. Held annually in October, the day celebrates the benefits of riding to work and brings together the communities that support it.

The main objective of the day is to normalise the idea of riding to work and encourage more Australians to ride to work on a regular basis. It encourages people who have never ridden to work before to give it a go, and it allows frequent riders to stay motivated and encourage their work mates to get involved.

So dust off that bike and ride to work this Wednesday.

Ipswich Park Run

IPSWICH Queensland parkrun is free and open to people of all standards and ages, both as volunteers and as runners and walkers.

It is a timed 5km running and walking event so come back each week to beat your own time. People of all abilities are encouraged to take part, from those taking their first steps in running to Olympians, from juniors five years or older to those with decades of experience.

All runners receive encouragement and enjoy being part of a community event open to all standards. Equally, the volunteer teams come from a huge variety of backgrounds and everybody is urged to get involved in organising their local events. It starts from 7am every Saturday morning at Limestone Park.

For more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  city of ipswich sports awards, house rules, ipswich sports events

