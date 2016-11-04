Time for a bowling alley to open in Ipswich

HIGH DEMAND: Ipswich and Western Suburbs Tenpin Bowling Association president Dean Margiolas (left) and Steve Solman want to see a bowling alley in Ipswich.

IT HAS been more than five years since Ipswich has had its own bowling alley and residents are desperate for one to re-open.

Posts are constantly coming in on the QT Facebook page for Ipswich to once again be home to a quality bowling precinct.

Ipswich Tenpin in Bundamba closed after the 2011 floods, making AMF Richlands the closest bowling alley for the region's players.

Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland CEO Gail Torrens believes, with government and public support, Ipswich would embrace a new bowling alley.

"Ipswich could be the home of ten pin bowling in Queensland,” she said.

"It's a progressive place and it needs an alley.”

President of the Ipswich and Western Suburbs Tenpin Bowling Association and former operator of Ipswich Tenpin, Dean Margiolas, said he would like to see another bowling alley open in our region.

"We had one of the best bowling centres in Queensland,” he said.

"We used to have league bowlers come with their families, we had people with disabilities and seniors. It was quite a loss for Ipswich. It was like a death in the family.”

Mr Margiolas estimated the cost of opening a bowling alley in Ipswich between $5-7 million.

"Bowling alleys are expensive. It would take a lot of financial backing,” he said.

"Ideally I would like to see somebody involved who cares about the sport open a bowling centre here.”

Mayor Paul Pisasale said attracting a bowling alley to Ipswich was "one of his top priorities”.

Cr Pisasale said he had spoken with a number of interested parties for three years including developers and the Tenpin Bowling Association of Queensland.

He said council had also been in constant talks with AMF.

"We have a couple of keen investors and we need to convince them that Ipswich is the right place,” he said.

"A bowling alley is viable if it's in the right spot and if it's quality. We don't want a backyard bowling alley. Ipswich wants quality.”

The mayor said whoever opened an alley in Ipswich would be making a smart financial decision.

"A good family bowling alley would be a gold mine,” he said.

"It's got to be an entertainment precinct.

"Do it right and you'll be the next Ipswich millionaire.”

His message to anyone interested in investing in a bowling alley in Ipswich?

"Work with me, show me what you've got and I'll back you,” he said.

The QT has contacted AMF, who are yet to respond.