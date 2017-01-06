Time to brush up on roundabout rules: RACQ

An RACQ audit has found the majority of Brisbane motorists don't know how to indicate on a roundabout.

The State's peak motoring body has urged drivers to brush up on their road rules, after more than 60 percent of motorists failed to pass the roundabout test.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said it was worrying how many motorists failed to get the basics correct.

"We audited multiple roundabout sites around Brisbane and it's clear most drivers just don't get it," Ms Ritchie said.

"Indicating is the main means of communication between motorists and when you don't communicate well accidents can happen."

The Queensland road rules require motorists to indicate before entering a roundabout if proceeding immediately left, going right or performing a u-turn, and are always required to indicate left when exiting a roundabout if practicable.