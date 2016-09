After towing her Hyundai Tucson around the carpark where she works, strongwoman Tiffany Cameron will tackle a RAAF Caribou transport aircraft at Amberley on Sunday.

Looking to raise $5,000 for the Mates4Mates charity, Ms Cameron will attempt to pull the cargo plane 30 metres.

While there, check out the displays at the RAAF Heritage Centre Open Day from 9am.