Tiffany pulling her weight

Gary Worrall
| 22nd Sep 2016 3:38 PM
WE HAVE TAKEOFF: Tiffany Cameron pulls an A7 Macchi aircraft during her record attempt.
WE HAVE TAKEOFF: Tiffany Cameron pulls an A7 Macchi aircraft during her record attempt.

TOWING a car around a carpark would be a daunting task for most people, but for Middle Park's Tiffany Cameron, it was good practice.

Sunday morning saw Ms Cameron at RAAF Amberley's Heritage Centre, harnessed to the nose cone of a 2.2 tonne (5000lb) Macchi jet aeroplane, ready to pull it 30 metres.

While it might seem a strange way to spend a Sunday morning, for Tiffany it was the culmination of her desire to support the Mates4Mates charity.

The charity helps former and serving defence force personnel who are injured, ill or wounded as a result of their service.

It also provides psychological services and therapies for groups and individuals, as well as rehabilitation adventure challenges including trekking, kayaking, sailing and cycling challenges.

The daughter of retired RAAF Force Element Group commander, Ms Cameron was fully aware of the demands of service in the ADF.

Known as 'Titan' to her friends, Ms Cameron is also a former gridiron player and wants to raise $5,000 for the Mates4Mates charity.

The Macchi MB326 trainer was one of 87 built by the Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation for the RAAF.

The version at the Amberley Heritage Centre was the personal transport of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ray Funnell, before going on to serve with 76 Squadron.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  macchi pull, mates4mates, raaf amberley aviation heritage centre, tiffany cameron-mcguire

