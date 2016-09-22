Tiahleigh Palmer allegedly killed the night before: Police

Police now allege that Rick Thorburn killed Tiahleigh Palmer at the family home in Chambers Flat on the evening of October 29.

It is believed she was murdered to protect Thorburn's son, Trent, who was allegedly having sex with his foster sister.

The 56-year-old foster father had previously claimed that he dropped her off at school the next morning.

Thorburn was yesterday placed into an induced coma at the PA Hospital after he complained of chest pains and collapsed shortly after his arrest. It is not clear yet what his current condition is but he may suffer from a heart condition, or it may be a case of self harm.

That incident meant he missed yesterday's scheduled court appearance. His next court date is now set for December.

However, once he is well enough he will be moved to the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol and placed under 24-hour protection.

At Chambers Flat, the family home remains a crime scene and is expected to stay that way for some time while police search for evidence.

It has also emerged that the Thorburn family looked after more foster children since Tiahleigh's death.

That news has prompted the Queensland Government to announce a review into the blue card system and the way that foster carers are assessed in the state.