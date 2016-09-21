21°
Tiahleigh murder accused advertised for student lodgers

Sherele Moody
| 21st Sep 2016 2:33 PM

THE man accused of murdering Tiahleigh Palmer seems to have advertised for "one or two" young students from a Brisbane school to lodge with him and his family.

A man named Rick Thorburn posted the advertisement on the Hills International College's Facebook page on November 23, 2015.

A man of the same name has been charged with murdering Tiahleigh.

This was about six weeks after the 12-year-old Logan schoolgirl disappeared in late October last year. 

"We have accommodation available for one or two students," the message to followers of the Jimboomba P-12 co-educational day and boarding college Facebook page reads.

"Happy home environment on acreage, own room and pickup/drop off available.

"Can take in for Christmas break no problem and are happy to have you join in our family activities."

The post then goes on to describe Mr Thorburn and his family.

"There are four of us, myself Rick and wife Julene and two sons both ex Hills students Josh and Trent aged 19 and 20 as well as our horses and dogs."

Mr Thorburn, 56,  is in hospital after collapsing following his arrest on Tuesday evening.

Trent Thorburn was charged with a series of offences including perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Julene Thorburn and Josh Thorburn also face charges of perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice. - ARM NEWSDESK

