Police reunite "wandering" three-year-old with mum

UPDATE 8AM: The little boy located by police in Logan this morning has been reunited with his mother.

EARLIER 6AM: A three-year-old boy is having a rest at a police station in Brisbane after being found wandering on a suburban street this morning.

The boy was wearing a green shirt, blue pyjama shorts and shoes when he was found near Macquarie St, in the Brisbane suburb of Woodridge.

The boy is fair-skinned with blond hair.

The Courier-Mail reports the boy is now sleeping at the police station while officers attempt to track down his parents.