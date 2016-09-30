Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich

PROST: Oktoberfest is celebrated world-wide and this year Ipswich is getting on board.

OKTOBERFEST is the world's largest celebration of beer and all things German. Held annually in Munich, it is a 16- to 18-day folk festival running from late September to the first weekend in October.

More than six million beer-lovers flock to Germany each year to celebrate the festival and many more have bought the tradition into their own cities, town and homes.

Two of Ipswich's iconic venues are celebrating Oktoberfest over the next two weeks.

Lovers of everything German or just those looking for some fun times with friends will be spoiled for choice.

Here are our top three picks for celebrating Oktoberfest in Ipswich:

Heisenberg Haus is hosting Oktoberfest celebrations. David Nielsen

1. HEISENBERG HAUS

Friday, September 30 - Sunday, October 2, 11am-late

THERE will be plenty of German music, entertainment, costumes, food and and of course, beer flowing through Ipswich this month. Where else would be better suited to host a great night out than Ipswich's newest German restaurant, Heisenberg Haus? Taste German-produced batches of beer like Hacker-Pschorr, Paulaner, Löwenbräu. Hofbrau's limited edition 2016 will also be available at Heisenberg Haus - direct from the Oktoberfest beer tents in Munich. Entertainment will include games, competitions and plenty of German music and a festival-style menu will compliment the energetic atmosphere. Tickets to this 18+ event are $25 each.

For more, visit their Facebook page.

Wade Curtis is ready for the Oktoberfest celebrations at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery from October 7. Rob Williams

2. PUMPYARD BAR AND BREWERY

Friday, October 7 - Sunday, October 9 from noon-11pm

HEAD to 88 Limestone St, Ipswich to sample some of the region's best sausage, sauerkraut, schnitzels and pretzels as well as an array of German music and bands. The venue will also host a beer tent where German beers will be brewed onsite, plus cider, wine and spirits. There are also prizes on offer for the best-dressed, so get into the spirit and celebrate the German heritage of Ipswich.

Visit the Four Hearts Brewing Company Facebook page for more.

Make your own unique Oktoberfest celebrations by hosting a party at home.

3. YOUR PLACE

WHO needs a beer garden? Make your own by throwing a few bratwurst on the barbie, grabbing some quality German beer and hosting your own Oktoberfest party. Don't forget to dress for the occasion and pick up a German-themed Dirndl or pair of Lederhosen.

