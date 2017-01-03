Three front court after evade police incident

TWO of three people charged after a stolen vehicle was used to allegedly evade police at Haigslea yesterday will spend the majority of the month in jail.

Aaron Sydney Green, 21, Jeffery Alexander Ward-Sinclair, 24, and Rikki-Lee Hogan, 21, were charged after road spikes were used to stop a car at Ironbark shortly after 11.30am.

Police will allege they attempted to intercept the vehicle on Grieves Rd at Haigslea however the vehicle took evasive action and drove around the police vehicle and continued on Grieves Rd.

The vehicle continued onto the Warrego Highway where a tyre deflation device was used at Ironbark however the vehicle allegedly continued for about 1.5 kilometres before coming to a stop on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Police will further allege a firearm was located in the vehicle.

All three appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning.

Ward-Sinclair was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlicensed driving and two counts of fail to stop.

He did not make an application for bail and the matter will next be mentioned in court in February.

Green was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail application was refused and he was remanded in custody until the matter is next mentioned later in the month

Hogan was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Her bail application was granted and she will next appear in court later in January.