Churchable greyhound racing identities Jenny Viles (right), 48, and Matthew Lewis, 25, leave Ipswich Courthouse charged with serious animal crulety offences. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

GREYHOUND trainers Ashleigh Maree Priggins, 18, Jennifer May Louise Viles, 48, and Matthew Kenneth Lewis, 25, will next face Ipswich Magistrates Court for callover in October following mentions yesterday.

They are charged with multiple serious animal cruelty charges and Viles is also charged with one count of retaliation or intimidation against a juror, witness or family.

The trainers were charged late last year.