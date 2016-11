A THREE-CAR accident has been reported on a busy Redbank Plains intersection this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics are assisting four people after the crash on the corner of Redbank Plains Rd and Henty Dve about 12.40pm.

One person is complaining of neck pain.

Meanwhile, a car and truck have collided on the Springfield on-ramp of the Centenary Hwy.

The crash was reported about 11.50am.

A male patient is being assessed for injuries.