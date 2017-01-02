Three arrested as police swoop on stolen car

POLICE have used a tyre deflation device to end the pursuit of a stolen car which started in the Toowoomba area this morning.

The suspect vehicle was detected driving east along the Warrego Hwy from Toowoomba to Ipswich about 11.15am, allegedly evading several attempts by the police to pull the car over.

Police allege the vehicle exited the highway at Blacksoil, where officers waited with a "stinger", which was successfully deployed in the vehicle's path.

Three people, including two males and one female, are assisting with police inquiries.

No charges have been laid.

Police allege the vehicle was stolen from a rental agency at Rocklea.