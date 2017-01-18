Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

MORE than 60 retirement apartments are set to see their first residents move in this year, following a $1billion cash splash at Springfield.

Aveo Springfield construction started in 2016 and the first stage of the development will be unveiled later this month.

Springfield is predicted to be home to about 105,000 people by 2036, of which 20% will be over 65 years old.

It's a growing ageing population Aveo developers are cashing in on as 2500 retirement apartments will pop up on the Springfield landscape within the project's 20-year development life.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project followed more than 9000 responses to the State Government's Seniors Strategy survey, which quizzed retirees about what they wanted as part of a retired lifestyle.

"Aveo Springfield proposes to be a continuous- care retirement community.

"It will incorporate independent living, supported living and aged care. Residents can stay in the one place throughout their senior years, no matter how they fare health wise," she said.

"This development is the latest in a long and still-growing list of major projects that are laying down essential infrastructure and creating jobs in Springfield."

Aveo Springfield will include a world-class wellness centre complete with a hydrotherapy pool, physiotherapy and allied health centre, a GP clinic and alternative and beauty therapies.

Plans also include a boutique child care centre and multiple levels of aged care residents.

Around 5400 construction jobs will be created over the life of the project and 580 permanent jobs once complete.

"5400 jobs will be available over the next 20 years of construction with a further 580 permanent jobs created once the development is complete," Aveo CEO Geoff Grady said.

"At the completion of the project, we would aim to see the village as a primary health centre, which means we will also like to provide placements for students as part of their training."

This month

The Aveo Springfield grand opening event is happening at Springfield Sales Suite, Springfield Central Boulevard.

When: January 28

RSVP: 13 28 36 by January 23