Thousands of dollars pour in for grieving family of boy, 9

THE Community has rallied around the family of a nine-year-old boy hit by a car on Christmas Day by a suspected drink driver.

A family friend started a Go Fund Me Page late Tuesday afternoon after the boy, Josiah Sisson, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Just 14 hours later, the campaign had already raised more than $3,400 and been shared 917 times.

Now it's up to $4105.

The founder, Lisa Mitchell, wrote the money will be used by the Redbank Plains family to cover funeral costs.

Meanwhile, another family friend has publicly stated while the parents are distraught they will forgive the driver, Adrian Murray.

Witnesses reported hearing him say he wished he could die after seeing Josiah lying on the ground, critically injured.

