This week's community billboard

Learn woodworking and crafting with the Ipswich Woodcrafts Club.

Tuesday, October 25

IPSWICH:

Ipswich City Indoor Bowls Club meet at Ipswich City Uniting Church Hall, Limestone St, every Tuesday at 7pm. New players welcome. George 32015946 or 0429906200.

BOOVAL:

Over 60s group Starts at 60 meets on the first Tuesday of the month for coffee and chat between 11am and 1pm at the Ipswich Jets Club in North Ipswich. All welcome to come along and meet new friends. 38129818.

WALLOON:

Walloon QCWA holds a cent sale and hoy at Walloon QCWA Hall second Tuesday of the month. 54645243.

BUNDAMBA:

Bundamba Salvation Army Silver Service over-50s group meets every second Tuesday of the month at 10.15am at Bundamba Salvation Army Community Hall, Coal St, Bundamba. Morning tea provided. Cheryl 31843096/ 0432688510.

GOODNA:

Tai chi at Goodna Neighbourhood House. Advanced 1-2pm, beginners 2-2.45pm. 54644515.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich four-wheel drive club meets first Tuesday of the month at United Sports Club, Joyce St, East Ipswich, 7.30pm. New members welcome. 0428358319.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Toastmasters Club meets first and third Tuesday of the month, 7-9.30pm. Upper floor, humanities building, South St. 0400561264.

MARBURG:

Free coffee and morning tea every third Tuesday at the Church of Christ hall from 9.30-11.30am. 38180226.

ROSEWOOD:

Tai chi for Health, Rosewood Community Centre. Advanced 1-2pm, beginners 2-3pm. 54641023 or 54641544.

NORTH IPSWICH:

Old time/new vogue from beginner to intermediate 6.30-8.30pm. No partner required. North Ipswich Bowls Club. Cherry 0431939203.

SILKSTONE:

Sew Happy Lace Makers meet Tuesdays, 1-3pm at 103 Glebe Rd. 38124055.

IPSWICH:

Australian Breastfeeding Association, new mums informal discussion, 9.30am at member's home in Ipswich. Phone 0424346407 for address.

BUNDAMBA:

Men's Shed, 3A Mining St, 9am-2pm. Terry 0407030940.

RACEVIEW:

Scouts meet each Monday and Tuesday evening. Contact group leader on raceviewscoutsgl

@gmail.com.

IPSWICH:

St Paul's variety market. Open Monday to Friday 9am-2pm and Saturday 9am-noon. 38123199.

IPSWICH:

Bocce 9am-noon in the annexe, humanities building, South St. 32828644.

IPSWICH:

Table tennis in annexe, humanities building, South St, from 1-4.30pm. 32885229.

IPSWICH:

City Masters Swimming Club, Boys Grammar School pool, Waghorn St. 6-7pm. 0408818943.

BOOVAL:

Painting for pleasure, 9am-noon, Uniting Church Hall, Glebe Rd. M Hermann 54665275.

IPSWICH:

Gamblers Anonymous meeting every Tuesday from 6.30pm in rear hall, Uniting Church, corner Limestone and Ellenborough Sts. Lindsay 0421637821.

IPSWICH:

SeniorNet Association Ipswich, offers four free lessons in basic computer skills as part of the Broadband for Seniors Program, Tuesdays and Fridays, humanities building. Phone Colleen on 32814414.

LEICHHARDT:

Baptist Little Munchkins, 59 Toongarra Rd. Meet 9.15-11.15am. Birth to prep. New families welcome to Tuesday and Thursday programs. Tracey 0408855438 or 38121458.

RACEVIEW:

60 and Better Gentle Exercise each Tuesday 9.45-10.45am followed by cuppa and chat 11- 11.30am at Raceview Congregational Church hall, Wildey St, Raceview ph 32828644.

BOOVAL:

Canasta Club, Masonic Hall, 9 Eileen St, 10am-2pm. New players welcome. 32825953 or 32825656.

IPSWICH:

Tai chi for health, first-floor humanities building from 1-2.30pm. 54644515.

RACEVIEW:

Gentle exercise (QKFA) 9.45-10.45am, Congregational Church Hall, Wildey St. 32828644.

IPSWICH:

Queensland Justices Assn, every third Tuesday of the month at the RSL 7pm. 0408195277.

IPSWICH:

Do you care for more than one person? If you need a break, phone 1800052222.

BRASSALL:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Family History Centre open Tuesday-Friday. 32015182 or 32015454 for times.

IPSWICH:

Bremer Forum: confidence in public speaking and meeting skills. Meets second and fourth Tuesday monthly 6.30-8pm. Ipswich Trades Hall, Lorraine 32010241.

Wednesday, October 26

IPSWICH:

Miner Chords, A Capella. Boys and men of all ages invited to come along and listen or sing at rehearsals every Wednesday, 7pm, at Old Ipswich Courthouse. Howard 0431689054 or 33895633.

IPSWICH:

Yoga for seniors at the Humanities Centre, 10-11.30am, 0400704048 or 0404758405.

IPSWICH:

RSL Youth and Community Band. Concert and Stage Bands. Rehearsals Wednesday at 6.30pm. 0411023630.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Pensioners' Association lunch at Banjo's, Ipswich Mall, every second Wednesday of the month at 11.30am, 32023420.

BOOVAL:

Morris Car Group meets first Wednesday at 7.30pm, Division 4 council office, 3/38 Station Rd, Booval. 0413407861 or 32880032.

IPSWICH:

IMPs Coffee and Chat at 10am at Urban Pantry, 181 Brisbane St.

IPSWICH:

Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous meet every Wednesday and Saturday. 0411590534, 0413966298.

IPSWICH:

Al-Anon Family Group. Does someone else's drinking problem affect you? Meet from 10-11.30am at Shop 2, 38 South Station Rd, Booval. 1300252666.

IPSWICH:

City Masters Swimming Club, Boys Grammar School pool, Waghorn St. 6-7pm. 0408818943.

IPSWICH:

Tai Chi, 2-3pm, Cafeteria, Humanities Building, 56 South St. Contact 60 and Better office 32828644.

IPSWICH:

Bridge (learners welcome), noon-2pm, The Cafeteria, Humanities building, 56 South St. Garry Smith 32814072.

IPSWICH:

Learn waltz, quickstep, foxtrot, 7.30pm, St John's Lutheran Church Hall. 32826732.

IPSWICH:

Rosies Street Outreach Van, Queens Park, Wednesday and Thursday 5-7pm. Hot/cold drinks, soup, biscuits, sandwiches, toiletries, swags, blankets available.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Multicultural Projects meeting, Urban Pantry, Brisbane St, 10am. 0414703842.

EASTERN HEIGHTS:

Seniors Yoga Class, 9-10am, Raceview Scout Hall, 32 Taylor St. $10. 0423477725.

IPSWICH:

Australian Navy Cadets, 23 Milford St, (army depot), 6pm; cadets parade each Wednesday evening, all newcomers welcome. 0466422304.

IPSWICH:

Handcraft group, QCWA Hall, 84 Limestone St. 9-11.30am. 0439810349.

TIVOLI:

Dog agility training, hockey grounds, Mt Crosby Rd, 7pm. Beginners to advanced. Bookings essential. Dogs must be 12 months old. 38129142.

GOODNA:

Anglican Op Shop, 73 Alice St, 10am-2.30pm.

BRASSALL:

Cubbyhouse Playgroup, 9.30-11.30am during school terms. Ages 0-5 welcome. Ipswich Baptist Church building, 34a Workshops St. 38130425 or 0400580347.

BRASSALL:

Fashion Parade at Ipswich North Uniting Church 2 Pommer St, Brassall, morning tea and stalls

SILKSTONE:

Baptist over-50s indoor bowls, 9am, church hall. 32816284.

IPSWICH:

Evening VIEW Club meet and dine first Wednesday. Book by 9am Friday before meeting. Inquiries 32018228.

IPSWICH:

Swimming Ipswich Masters, Monday and Wednesday, 6-7pm. Boys Grammar heated pool. 0408818943.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Central Judo School, first floor, Old Trades Hall, Bell St. Judo, jui jitsu, tai chi. Juniors 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm. 32886666.

IPSWICH:

Shakti Yoga Shala at Waghorn St. Yoga classes adults 11am and 6pm, kids 4pm. Lurelle 0407599973.

IPSWICH:

Queensland Lodge No2, regular meeting, Ipswich Masonic Lodge, Nicholas St, Ipswich, 9.30am, lunch $12, two-course meal. Ian Brown 0431034852.

IPSWICH EAST:

Probus Club, Mystery Springtime Bus Trip. Wednesday, September 21, bus leaves 8am, returns 4pm. information and bookings call 0477949151.

IPSWICH:

Limestone Toastmasters Speechcraft Course. Ipswich Humanities Building. For information and bookings, call Bette 0432151043.

IPSWICH:

QCWA monthly meeting - conversation, friendship and community, kids welcome. At the QCWA Hall, 84 Limestone St. Meets second Wednesday monthly. Contact Dale Carss 38186530 or Lynn Kelly 32818370.

Thursday, October 27

IPSWICH:

60 and Better Art Group, 1.30-4pm, at the Annex, Humanities Building, 56 South St, Ipswich. Contact Ted Wedmaier 32886398; Chris Draper 32889149.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Stamp Club meets on the first Thursday of the month 7-9pm at 1st floor, Humanities Building, corner South and Nicholas Sts. 32887007.

NEW CHUM:

Ipswich Historical Society Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd. Open from 10am-2pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and the second and fourth Sunday of every month from March to November. 32820358.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Genealogical Society for Family History Research has moved to "Brigg House” Cooneana Heritage Centre, Redbank Plains Rd., New Chum. Open Monday and Thursday 9.30am to 2.30pm and Saturday 9am to noon 0491105184 or email secretary@igs.org.au

LEICHHARDT:

Active Families Group walks every Thursday from 9.30-10.30am. Meet at Leichhardt One Mile Community. 38121270.

IPSWICH:

Diabetes Support Group meets 9am, Thursday, October 13, at Ipswich Health Plaza, 21 Bell St. Ph Marlene 32814859 for information.

RIVERVIEW:

Eastern Taipans Cricket Club Bingo every Thursday. Doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start at Riverview Community Centre. 0418742307.

IPSWICH:

IMPs gentle exercise all ages, 2-3pm, 18 Salisbury Rd. 0414703842.

IPSWICH:

IMPs classes from 6pm in Traditional Middle Eastern, Bollywood and Armenian dance. 0414703842.

NORTH IPSWICH:

Scout group looking for new members aged 6-9. North Ipswich Scout Group meets Thursdays at Morgan Park, Smith St. 0403837046.

BUNDAMBA:

Ipswich Men's Shed, 9am-2pm, 3A Mining St, Bundamba. 0407030940.

GOODNA:

Free line-dancing classes at Shiloh Church on Redbank Plains Rd 10-11.15am, beginner classes 12.45-1pm. Inquiries to Heather on 0403719147 or 33890363.

IPSWICH:

Golden Years social indoor bowls, 8.30am-noon, Humanitites Bld, South St. 32014084.

IPSWICH:

Soroptimist International (new women's service club) meet first and third Thursdays at The Humanities Building, 7pm. All welcome. Bev 0414340216, www.siswp.org.

NORTH IPSWICH:

Morning Melodies at RSL Services Club. Don't stay home - join us for great music, dancing if can you and friendship.

IPSWICH:

Learn rumba, cha cha, jive, salsa, 7.30pm St John's Lutheran Church Hall. Call for info 32826732.

ROSEWOOD:

Gymnastics club, fun recreational programs for girls and boys, 12 months-teens. Rosewood RSL Memorial Hall. 0439495521 or 54641474.

SPRINGFIELD:

Open mic night (1st Thursday of month), Robelle Cafe, Robelle Domain Parkland 6pm. Open to all musicians. Billy 0439112395.

LEICHHARDT:

Baptist Little Munchkins, 59 Toongarra Rd. Meet 9.15-11.15am. Birth to Prep. New families welcome. Joy 0423627267.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich forum - public speaking and effective meeting skills. Meets second and fourth Thursday each month. 10.30am-noon. Top floor, Trades Hall Building, 4 Bell St. Cath 32816658.

PEAK CROSSING:

Playgroup meets 9.30am-noon, Flinders Uniting Church Community Hall, Flinders Rd. 0-5 years with family/carers. Vacancies for new members. Kara 54672072.

IPSWICH:

Golden Years indoor bowls, 8.30-11.30am, Humanities Building. 32014084.

IPSWICH:

United Tradesmen's Lodge No12, regular meeting, Ipswich Masonic Lodge, Nicholas St, Ipswich, 7.30pm. Ian Brown 0431034852.

IPSWICH:

Australian Red Cross Ipswich Branch. Morning tea and monthly meeting, 9.30am fourth Thursday of month. Humanities Building, Nicholls St, Ipswich. Call Andrew 32813736.

Friday, October 28

IPSWICH:

Senior Citizens Club meets 8.30am-noon in Humanities Building for indoor bowls and cards (500). Tea, coffee and biscuits provided. Phone 32015946 or 32888033.

IPSWICH:

Arthritis Support Group meets last Friday of month (January-October), 10.30am, Room 2, Level 3, Old Workers Club, 4 Bell St. Phone 32821513.

IPSWICH:

A Touch of Class string ensemble rehearsals at 7.30pm. Phone 0417407955.

IPSWICH:

Golden Years Concert, 9.30am-noon, Humanities building, South St. Phone 32014084.

IPSWICH:

Table tennis in annexe Humanities building, South St from 1-4.30pm. Inquiries to 32885229.

BOOVAL:

Line dancing classes, 2pm-4pm, Trinity Uniting Church, Jacaranda St. All welcome, no partner required. Come along, get fit and meet new friends. Call Irene 0416310930.

ONE MILE:

Ipswich Kitchen Garden aka Leichhardt One Mile Community Garden meets Fridays 3-5pmCoffee and chat at LOMCC at 2.30pm. Facebook Ipswich Kitchen Garden or 0434647971.

IPSWICH:

Senior Net Assn Ipswich offers four free lessons in basic computer skills as part of the Broadband for Seniors Program. Humanities building, bookings essential. Phone Colleen 32814414.

RACEVIEW:

Cuppa and chat, 10.30-11am, Congregational Church Hall, Wildey St. Contact 60 and Better office 32828644.

IPSWICH:

Rosies Street Outreach Van, Top of Ipswich Mall 8-10pm. Hot/cold drinks, soup, biscuits, sandwiches, toiletries, swags, blankets available.

BUNDAMBA:

Mainly music, children 0-5years. 9.30am during school term, Salvation Army, corner Brisbane Rd and Coal St $3/child, $5/family Sam 0406606722.

CHUWAR:

Adventure Plus Tivoli - an adventure-based mentoring program for girls and boys prep to Year 12 filled with games, teaching life skills, making new friends. Camping program available, 7-9pm, school terms, 50 Coal Rd. 0430368381.

IPSWICH:

Asbestos Support Group meets first Friday of each month, 10am-noon. Busy Beat Hub, The Mall.

IPSWICH:

Contract Bridge Club, 6.30pm, Humanities Centre. 32021949.

Saturday, October 29

MARBURG:

Marburg Show Society dance, "Cloud 9”. Marburg Show Hall, call 54646228

BRASSALL:

Trivia afternoon, Ipswich North Uniting Church, Brassall. Afternoon tea and a variety stall; call Jan 38123302.

NEW CHUM:

Ipswich Historical Society Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd. Open from 10am-2pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and the second and fourth Sunday of every month from March to November. 32820358.

NEW CHUM:

Ipswich Genealogical Society for Family History Research has moved to "Brigg House” Cooneana Heritage Centre, Redbank Plains Rd., New Chum. Open Monday and Thursday 9.30am to 2.30pm and Saturday 9am to noon 0491105184 or email secretary@igs.org.au.

BOOVAL:

Learn to play lawn bowls. Ladies, men or students. Free coaching for six weeks - Swifts Sports Club, Green St. Andrea 32880593 Harold 32821003 or 0409570515.

BOOVAL:

Cameron Park Market and Car Boot Sale held first Saturday of every month at Cameron Park. New stallholders needed. 0423956822.

BOOVAL:

Mad Hatter's Tea Party at All Saints' Anglican Church Booval, Saturday, November 5, 10.30am to raise funds for the work of Anglicare. Call Judy 38125207.

IPSWICH:

IMPs Brunch 10am, third Saturday of the month, 18 Salisbury Rd.

IPSWICH:

Croquet Club Queens Park. Golf croquet 8.30-10.30am and association Croquet 2-5pm. New players welcome. Inquiries to 38123199.

BUNDAMBA:

Men's Shed, 3a Mining St, 9am-2pm, 0407030940.

ROSEWOOD:

QCWA cent auction, fourth Saturday of each month from 6.30pm at the CWA Hall, John St. 54641746.

IPSWICH:

Yoga every fourth Saturday from 9am at Humanities Bld, South St. 0411015991.

IPSWICH:

Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous meet every Wednesday and Saturday. 0411590534, 0413966298.

IPSWICH:

Is someone else's drinking a problem to you? Al-Anon may help. 1.30pm, Lower Youth Room (wheel chair access), 79 Limestone St. Louise 33896242 or Marlene 38182263.

ROSEWOOD:

Market and car boot sale, Anglican church grounds, every third Saturday, 7-11.30am. Site $10, 0439095645.

CHUWAR:

Tivoli Twilight Markets every week 4-8pm Tivoli drive-in theatre, 50 Coal Rd. New stallholders welcome. Cakes, crafts etc. Fred 0488848654 or info@tivolidrivein.com.

YAMANTO:

Weekly Saturday market, 6-11.30am, Swifts Sports Club, Yamanto. Dennis 0413893793.

RACEVIEW:

Whitehill Garden Club meeting, third Saturday each month. Whitehill Church of Christ. 32880186 or garden@whitehill.org.au.

IPSWICH:

Alcoholics Anonymous meet 9am, Central Church Hall, cnr Gordon and Limestone Sts. Open meeting, all welcome. Terri 0438290158.

BRASSALL:

Ipswich Woodcrafts Club, Mihi St, 8.30am-noon. 32811342.

BOOVAL:

Variety concert, Blackstone Welsh Church, Saturday, October 29, 7pm. All welcome, in aid of St David's Society

Sunday, October 30

IPSWICH:

St Paul's Anglican Church Choir rehearsal, 10.15am in the hall. Call 0417407955.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Bushwalkers, Monthly meeting 7pm, Sunday, November 6, inquiries 32825534.

BRASSALL:

St Mark's Lutheran Church Brassall, Country and Gospel Concert, wheelchair access, starts 1pm. Ring Lea, 32016219.

BLACKSTONE:

United Welsh Church hold Sunday school at 10am every Sunday at 6 Thomas St, Blackstone. 32824708.

BOOVAL:

Coal City Country Music at Swifts Sports Club, Green St, from 12.30pm, first Sunday of the month except January. 54672754.

NEW CHUM:

Ipswich Historical Society Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd. Open from 10am-2pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and the second and fourth Sunday of every month from March to November. 32820358.

IPSWICH:

Swimming, Ipswich Masters 8.30-10.30am. Boys Grammar heated pool. 0408818943.

Monday, October 31

IPSWICH:

Ipswich Genealogical Society for Family History Research has moved to "Brigg House” Cooneana Heritage Centre, Redbank Plains Rd., New Chum. Open Monday and Thursday 9.30am to 2.30pm and Saturday 9am to noon 0491105184 or email secretary@igs.org.au.

EAST IPSWICH:

Retirees can enjoy activities, outings, fun and friendship with the Pobus East Ipswich Club. Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at 9.45am at United Sports Club, Joyce St, East Ipswich. 32810090.

IPSWICH:

Women's wake-up brisk walk. Meet at Bob Gamble Park, King Edward Pde, East Ipswich, at 6am every Monday (except December). All women welcome. Get active and meet new friends. Foxxy 32023108.

IPSWICH:

Build confidence in public/impromptu speaking. Morning talkers, only daytime Toastmasters club in Ipswich meets first and third Monday of the month, 10.15am-12.30pm. Upper floor, Humanities Building, South St. 0422410533.

IPSWICH:

IMP classes. Traditional Middle Eastern, Bollywood and Armenian dancing and drumming, 6pm. 0414703842.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich City Contract Bridge Club meets 6.45pm at South St. 32814072.

SILKSTONE:

Sew Happy Lace Makers meeting Mondays 5-7pm at 103 Glebe Rd. 38124055.

KALBAR:

Scrabble group meets Mondays at 9am at the Kalbar Civic Centre, George St. All ages welcome. Bev 54638085 or 0408924625.

IPSWICH:

U3A Ipswich embroidery and hand-sewn patchwork class, 2-4pm. Humanities Building, South St. 32888425.

NORTH IPSWICH:

Bremer River Day Club Mondays 9.30am-1.30pm, fun, outings, friendship, Long Tan Room, CSI Club. Joan 0457126715 or Sandra 32816162.

IPSWICH:

Monday to Friday 9am-2pm, Ipswich Lutheran Bargain Centre, preloved clothing and goods. 5 West St, Ipswich. 32825817.

BOOVAL:

Weekly OT/NV dance classes from 9am-noon at the Trinity Uniting Chuch Hall for just $6. Inquiries to Bruce Scott on 32814288.

IPSWICH:

Learn OT/NV dancing, 7.30pm, St John's Lutheran Church Hall. 32826732.

IPSWICH:

Square dancing every Monday from 1-3pm, annexe Humanities building, South St. 32828644.

EAST IPSWICH:

The Lions Club of Ipswich Inc. meet first Monday of each month at United Sports Club, Joyce St, at 6.30 for 7pm start. Bob 34245773.

IPSWICH:

St Paul's Variety Markets for quality used clothing etc, (Mon-Fri) 9am-2pm, Sat 9am-noon. Entry Limestone St, 38123199.

IPSWICH:

Free learn to speak and read English classes by fully trained tutors. Numeracy also available. 9am-1pm (Mon-Thurs) at Harvest Rain Christian Care, 150 Brisbane St. 38120109.

NORTH IPSWICH:

The Gift Tree, 81 Downs St. Supporting Ipswich Hospice, HeartKids, Black Bird. Great gift ideas. 0437110789.

LEICHHARDT:

Little Miners Playgroup 9.30-11.30am, One Mile Community Centre, 1 Denman St. Vacancies 0-5years. Playgroup Queensland (toll free) 1800171882.

IPSWICH:

Ipswich City Bridge Club contract bridge, 6.45pm, South St club. Gary Smith, 32814072 or 0411876668.

IPSWICH:

IDA Singers meet 11.30am. Come along and learn to sing or sing better and make new friends. Michelle 0409578521.

IPSWICH:

Golden Years indoor bowls, 8.30-11.30am, humanities building. 32014084.

ROSEWOOD

: QCWA euchre (cards), 9.30am, QCWA Hall, John St. 54641746.

IPSWICH:

Just Rock Ipswich, Swifts Sports Club, Booval, 7.30pm. Social rock and roll dance, all ages welcome.

IPSWICH:

Probus Club Ipswich, second Monday monthly, North Ipswich Bowls Club. Guest speakers, bus trips, outings, fellowship for retirees. Call Gary 32819368.