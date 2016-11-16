AUDIO: This is why dogs are man's best friend

RUFUS and Les are joined by the leash.

The golden retriever seeing eye dog and his master Les Christensen have been dependant on each other for more than two years with Rufus serving as Les' eyes.

Rufus is Les' fourth dog, adopted after Les previously used a white cane, a guide dog and finally a seeing eye dog.

"I've had poor vision practically since I was born. In those days parents didn't do anything about it and when I went to school it just got worse," the Ipswich Vision Impaired Support Group coordinator said.

"I worked for a bit and my eyes got worse so I had to give up work. I started off with the white cane and then I went to the guide dog and the seeing eye dog."

He said vision impairment was a fact of life he had become used to.

"When the doctor first said I wasn't able to work any more and my vision was pretty low, I had to make that first step of going to get tests to find out there is help out there," he said.

"When I was told I had to give up work and my drivers licence, it was hard because my wife relied on me and not being able to do what you were able to do, you feel sort of useless and have to adapt."

Les said he knew Ipswich was home to a lot of vision impaired people but they were unlikely to seek the support they needed.

"We know there are a lot of people in Ipswich with vision impairment because there are people around with canes but I feel there needs to be a bit more awareness and a bit more support," he said.

"There are a lot of people in Ipswich with vision impairment and to get them to come along to the support group there needs to be a lot more awareness.

"When my wife goes out she sees a lot of people with canes and a lot of them are young people.

"The first step is for the person to submit they have low vision and they can't do what they used to do. There are people out there that can support them and they are in the same situation."

The pair will join others in the Ipswich Vision Impaired Support Group at the annual Lions White Cane Dinner in December, a chance for the group to celebrate the end of the year with community support on behalf of the Ipswich Lions club.

Running in Ipswich for more than 20 years, the dinner offers the vision impaired community a night out with help getting home - something Les says is one of the most significant struggles for vision impaired people.

"It gives people in our group somewhere to go out even if it's only one time a year to mix with other people. They really enjoy having a get together," he said.

"They offer a lot of support with transport because some people are quite isolated and they haven't got people to bring them. People are grateful for them to pick them up and take them.

"We do look forward to it every year, it gives them a chance to go out and have dinner and a bit of fun."

Ipswich Lions secretary and treasurer Vanna McGreevy said sight support, like the White Cane Dinner, was a Lions international project which began when American author, political activist and lecturer Helen Keller spoke at a Lions International meeting in the US.

"She asked Lions clubs to become knights of the blind and asked if they could help by taking on the blind people of the world," Ms McGreevy said.

"Now the dinner is about friendship and fellowship and having a nice time and making sure we can provide something to fulfil our obligations as Lions."