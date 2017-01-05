Thirty days until Ipswich Jets D-day

COUNTDOWN: The Jets and their star centre Nemani Valekapa play Tweed Heads away in the first Intrust Super Cup clash of the season.

IT'S 30 days until takeoff in the Ipswich Jets 2017 season with the dates for the club's three pre-season trials confirmed.

Ipswich will play Souths-Logan on Saturday, February 4 and then follow up with clashes against the Brisbane Broncos at North Ipswich on February 11 and then Easts Tigers at Laidley on February 18.

The Jets then have the following weekend off before taking on Tweed Heads away on Sunday, March 5 in their opening fixture of the Intrust Super Cup season.

Ipswich's first home game in the Queensland Cup will be Sunday, March 12 against the Townsville Blackhawks.

The Jets' top squad returns to pre-season training after the Christmas break on Monday, January 9 as they up the ante ahead of another rugby league season.

Ipswich will be aiming to return to finals football, an experience they enjoyed for five consecutive seasons under coaches Ben and Shane Walker from 2011 until 2015.

After winning the Intrust Super Cup and NRL State Championship titles in 2015, Ipswich missed out on the finals last year after being unable to overcome a sluggish start to the season.

Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit has confirmed the three trial dates with the first against the Magpies at Greenbank, likely in four grades.

"Then we've got the Broncos trial game the following Saturday," Cubit said.

"We'll play 18s and 20s against Western Mustangs and then our Intrust squad will play the Broncos NRL squad.

"The Broncos do go to England for the World Club Challenge the following weekend and we are not sure who will playing for them against us.

"But it is a great opportunity for some of our players to put their hands up and show an NRL club what they are made of."

The following week the Jets venture to Laidley to play the Tigers in four grades.

"That is a good opportunity for us to visit the country areas," Cubit said.

"It is a great field and they have some new facilities out there with the new grandstand.

"That will be a big game because that is our last trial before the season starts so Easts and ourselves will have very strong squads."

There will be plenty of expectation ahead of the club's opening home Cup clash against the Blackhawks on March 12.

The two clubs have forged a rivalry over two seasons with some classic clashes, none more so than the grand final of 2015 where the Jets prevailed.

"That round is also our defence force day," Cubit said.

"It has worked really well against them because (the ADF) is a big part of what Ipswich and Townsville are all about."