What's on this weekend

7th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.
Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum. Inga Williams

Showplace markets

  • Ipswich Showgrounds
  • Sunday, 6-11.30am

THE Ipswich Showplace Markets are held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Stallholders currently sell a range of items, both new and second hand. They range from toys, clothes, books, plants, household items, DVDs, CDs, art, craft, tools, hardware, food and more.

Entry fee is a gold coin donation. No dogs are allowed within the markets and smoking is not permitted.

 

Construction Site

  • Ipswich Art Gallery
  • Daily from 10am

BE your own architect and build your dream cubby house, your own city or anything else you can imagine.

Construction Site at the Ipswich Art Gallery continues on into TapeScape, where you can experience playing in a two-storey play space made entirely from 56,000 metres of packing tape.

After you have finished playing with the world of tape, make your way into the Ball Run exhibit.

Using tubes and recycled materials, you can send a rolling ball on its way. The exhibits are open from 10am-5pm daily.

All ages all day entry is $5 per person, or $8 per person with TapeScape socks. Book tickets online or on the day.

 

Cameron Park Markets

  • Cameron Park
  • Today 7am - 12noon

ENJOY a leisurely stroll through the markets, stalls include bric-a-brac, plants, handmade goods, clothing and much more.

There will also be a sausage sizzle, head down and enjoy a relaxing morning browsing the different stalls, and be surprised at what you find.

 

A Day Out With Thomas

  • The Workshops Railway Museum, North Ipswich
  • Daily until January 26

THE world's most loved blue steam engine and his friends are enjoying summer time fun at the Museum. Meet Thomas the Tank Engine and The Fat Controller. Enjoy hands-on Thomas activities in the Thomas Play Pit, and get as many happy snaps with Thomas's friends at the Museum.

Enjoy Thomas craft to take home and find mini Thomas on the huge model railway layout. Jump on the bouncy castle or take a ride around the grounds on a small train ($3 ea). Let off some steam before home time in the indoor playground Nippers Railway.

 

Riverheart Parklands

  • Bremer Street, Ipswich
  • Daily 8am - 6pm

THE Bremer River is at the heart of Ipswich, so the fantastic River Heart Parklands on its banks are aptly named. Here you'll find wheelchair and pram-friendly boardwalks of 1.2 kilometres which extend from the old rail bridge and Bradfield Pedestrian Bridge (which leads across the river to popular Riverlink shopping centre), through to the aquativity section known as Bob Gamble Park.

Enjoy the river breezes as you stroll through a mini rainforest, and past a cascading waterfall and sculpture pond.

You can learn about the fascinating area's history courtesy of the information plaques, for instance Ipswich was going to be the original state capital but because of the river not being deep or wide enough for large ships, the mantle was taken by nearby Brisbane.

As a testament to this, old sandstone blocks in a retaining wall are thought to be associated with a wharf owned by the Australasian Steam Navigation Company.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich whatson

