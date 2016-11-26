Things to do this weekend

Enjoy St Andrew's Night with the national champion Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band at their hall in Limestone Park

1. Ipswich Showplace Markets

SUNDAY 6AM - 11.30AM

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS

COME along to the Ipswich Showplace Markets held every Sunday at the Ipswich Showgrounds from 6am to 11:30am. Coffee / Food available with a huge array of stalls including trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and biscuits, tools, clothing and much more. See you at the markets.

2. Glamorgan Vale Christmas Carnival

SATURDAY 5PM - 9PM

GLAMORGAN VALE

THE Ham wheel will be spinning throughout the night giving you a chance to take home a succulent leg ham or plum pudding.

Popular artist Kev Smith will be keeping the crowd entertained.

Santa will be dropping by at 7:45pm with a small gift for the kids.

You'll find the best burgers around and coldest drinks for sale on the night. Not only that but kids rides are only $1 each.

3. The Handmade and Vintage Market

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

FOREST HILL SCHOOL OF ARTS

THE Handmade Expo and Vintage Market features exclusively Hand Made, Baked, Grown products, along with a number of stalls selling vintage wares. The market at Forest Hill blends the classic country charm of its surrounds with a wide range of unique and exquisitely crafted handmade gifts, making it the ideal destination for all your Christmas shopping.

4. St Andrew's Night

SATURDAY 7.30PM - 11PM

IPSWICH THISTLE PIPE BAND HALL, LIMESTONE PARK

NATIONAL Street March Champions 2016, Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, are hosting St Andrews night on 26th November 2016. The band will be playing, along with entertainment by local singer Matt Arnott.

5. Chat Time

SATURDAY 9AM - 11AM

GLORIA JEANS, ORION SHOPPING CENTRE

TO PLAN for the future we would like to hear your positive ideas and visions for Ipswich and invite you to come and have a chat with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Councillors David Morrison, Paul Tully, Kerry Silver and Sheila Ireland.

6. Classic Cars Under Lights

SATURDAY 6PM - 9PM

ROSEWOOD SHOWGROUNDS

CLASSIC Cars Under Lights meets on the 4th Saturday night of each month. Come along and check out the Classic Cars, buy a burger or carton of chips and a cup of coffee. Doesn't cost to park your car or come for a look.

7. Gasoline Alley Toy Run

SATURDAY 8AM

LIMESTONE PARK

HELP raise money for Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army by joining the fourth annual Toy Run. This is a police-led convoy, departing Limestone Park and arriving at Gasoline Alley Springwood for a BBQ lunch.

8. Marburg Dance

MARBURG SHOWGROUNDS HALL

SATURDAY 6PM

THE traditional country dance remains a fixture on the calendar at Marburg, with a weekly dance in the Show Society Hall. This week, the music is provided by Coachman, don't miss the opportunity to swing around the dance floor, a full dance card, and cap it off with a proper bush supper, including the famous 'Marburg Tea Men'.