Things to do this weekend

19th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am
See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

Grown Up Christmas List

  • WEDNESDAY 9.30AM
  • CAMBRIAN CENTRE, BOOVAL

CORO Concorde presents its end of year concert. You are invited to come along and join them for morning tea and festive season entertainment. Featuring a collection of favourite Christmas songs, Doors open 9am. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10.

 

Ipswich Farmers and Artisan Markets

  • SATURDAY 6AM - 1PM
  • IPSWICH CITY SQUARE MALL

JOIN us bright and early every Saturday morning for the Ipswich Farmers and Artisan Markets.

From 6am each week, you'll find the Ipswich Mall transformed into a wonderland of the freshest produce, tasty hot foods, barista coffee, artisan pieces, gourmet cupcakes and more.

 

Handmade Expo Market

  • SATURDAY 8AM - 2PM
  • IPSWICH TURF CLUB

SATURDAY shopping at its best, with between 60 and 100 local and visiting stall holders right in the heart of Bundamba. The markets are exclusively handmade/baked/grown with a few quality supplies for you to enjoy your own 'Handmade Experience'. Happy browsing and remember we have free entry and free parking, and the grounds are pram and wheelchair friendly.

 

Toxic Wasted

  • Saturday December 5
  • Eat Street Markets Booval

MEET biro artist Shayne Hawkes, a self-taught artist, and be in with a chance to win his amazing artwork Toxic Wasted. See other samples of his work, including ceramic pots and small paintings.

 

Car Boot Sale

  • SATURDAY 7am - Midday
  • IPSWICH SPECIAL SCHOOL

IPSWICH Special school is hosting a Car Boot Sale to raise funds to assist its students to attend school camp this year. Located at 2A Milford St, on the oval behind Ipswich Girls Grammar.

 

Fantastic Beasts

  • SATURDAY 2PM
  • LIMELIGHT CINEMAS

THE highly anticipated prequel to the Harry Potter franchise, Limelight are having a special themed screening of Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them, the new JK Rowling film set 70 years before Harry Potter.

Tickets include a wizard hat and goodie bag. Be amazed by real magic as 15 year old resident Ipswich magician Jeffro will be entertaining the crowd before the movie. The event will include best dressed competition and Harry Potter inspired trivia on the big screen.

 

Santa comes by steam train

  • SATURDAY 10.30AM
  • RIVERLINK TRAIN STATION

SANTA Claus will make a special entrance to Ipswich this Saturday when he arrives by train at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Santa will aboard one of the Railway Museum's vintage steam trains and will pull into Riverlink Station at 10.30am.

In a rare visit Mrs Claus will be with him, while Agro's alter ego, Jamie Dunne, will be on hand as the Train Controller to welcome him as well as a number of colourful Christmas characters.　　

 

Women in Voice

  • SUNDAY 7.30PM
  • IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FOR the last two years, Women In Voice has delighted Ipswich audiences with its superb mix of the finest female voices you're ever likely to find in the one place and we are delighted to have them back again this year to do it all again!

This year's Women In Voice line-up features favourites Leah Cotterell (The Pleasure Of Sad Songs) and Alison St Ledger (The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust) joined by newcomers jazz chanteuse Melissa Forbes and Alicia Cush (Doll, I Can Keep A Secret) with Judy Hainsworth (#FirstWorldWhiteGirls) as MC.

And of course there will be the remarkable Women In Voice band led by the inimitable Steve Russell.

 

Roswewood Markets

  • SATURDAY 7AM -11.30AM
  • ROSEWOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH

ROSEWOOD Markets and CarBoot sale is held every third Saturday. Come along and browse the variety of stalls including home made cakes, jams and pickles, as well as local crafts, fresh produce, books, plants bric a brac, trash and treasure, preloved clothing, or try a bacon and egg muffin, sausage sizzle or Devonshire tea. See the QCWA Community Kitchen in action.

 

Remembering Brenda Potter

  • SATURDAY 11AM - 3PM
  • TARAMPA HOTEL

THIS is a Charity Fundraiser to celebrate the life of Brenda Potter, who sadly lost her battle with colorectal cancer on the 15th October 2016, aged 40 years. Brenda is a local girl and leaves behind a husband and 2 young children. There will be a jumping castle and face painting, as well as raffles, meat trays and giveaways.

Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

