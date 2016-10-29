29°
News

Things to do this weekend

29th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.
The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Market Day

SATURDAY 8AM - 12NOON

CRIBB STREET CHILDCARE CENTRE

CELEBRATE 40 years of the Cribb Street Childcare Centre today with a visit to their Market Day. Enjoy a sausage sizzle, cake stall, plant and seedling sales, secondhand 'upcycled' clothing, toys and more.

2. Two Weeks With the Queen

NIGHTLY 7.30PM, PLUS SATURDAY 11AM

STUDIO 188

GATHER your courage and leap into a London adventure this October as THAT Production Company brings the classic children's book Two Weeks with the Queen to the stage at Studio 188. The story follows 12-year-old Colin Mudford who is sent to London after his younger sibling is diagnosed with cancer.

Colin sets himself a mission to find the Queen and convince her to send the best doctor in the world back home to help his family.

3. Ipswich Soldier's Hall Museum

SUNDAY 9AM - 3PM

63 NICHOLAS ST IPSWICH

THE Museum at the Soldiers Memorial Hall is open on the last Sunday each month from 9am - 3pm.

Everyone is welcome, bring the family, taking pictures is permitted, you may even find photos and relics of family members from all wars.

We regret there is no wheelchair access, however a stair chair lift is available.

4. Silkstone Kindergarten 50th anniversary and open day

SATURDAY 9.30AM - 12.30PM

1 CHURCH ST SILKSTONE

DID you attend the Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten? Or maybe your children did? Come and celebrate 50 years of a community icon, be there for the planting of the Memory Box, see a concert by the current kindy class, get something to eat at the sausage sizzle, and much more.

5. Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

6. Marburg Pub Markets

SATURDAY 9AM - 12NOON

MARBURG COMMUNITY PARK

HEAD out to Marburg for a great day in the park, enjoy the Black Snake Creek Markets, the art exhibition, live music, display and children's activities. The afternoon ends with a celebration of 80 years of the Bowden's owning the Marburg Hotel, with more live music, beers from around the world and a food fest.

7. Jacaranda Festival

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

GOODNA

THERE will be rides, games, food, live entertainment and more at the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival being held this weekend. Australian Idol runner up Shannon Noll will be on stage from 8-9pm for a free concert. This will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display. The fun will continue on Sunday with a car show and more live entertainment from local artists. The event will be held at Evan Marginson Park, opposite the Goodna Services Club.

8. Halloween Yard Haunt

SUNDAY AND MONDAY 6PM - 8.30PM

525 JUNCTION RD BARELLAN POINT

RAISING money for the Palliative Care Unit at Ispwich Hospital, have a fun and safe, family friendly, Halloween experience. Enjoy two nights of Halloween, contact Julie Cochrane on 3294 6385 for details.

9. WestMAC Dance Concert

SATURDAY 2PM AND 7PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

WestMAC's 2016 Dance Concert is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to witness the West Moreton Anglican College spirit up on stage.

Featuring the College's elite performance teams: the Dance Company and Dance Troupe; as well as presentations by the Dance Curriculum classes and Junior School Crews, this is certainly a concert not to be missed.

10. Jacaranda Festival Car Show

SUNDAY 9AM - 1PM

WOOGAROO ST GOODNA

CHECK out the gleaming chrome and polished paintwork as the annual Jacaranda Festival Car Show rolls into Goodna. Gates open for car show entries at 6am, entry is $5 per car, there are plenty of trophies and prizes.

Ipswich Queensland Times
RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

RSPCA slams 'diabolical' animal neglect

IT'S one of the worst cases of neglect the RSPCA has seen. An American staffy found starved, injured and scared.

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Man avoids jail following meat cleaver incident

A Coast pensioner has been refused bail after being charged with drug trafficking.

Court heard he brandished knives and threatened to kill neighbours

Gallery: The price of school formal glamour

Kimberley Brown wearing a formal dress from Von's Gorgeous Gowns with her mum Michelle Brown.

The glitz, glamour and expense of school formals

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Range of antiques on display today

The Ipswich Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

The fair features sellers from across Queensland and NSW

Where to trick or treat in Ipswich this Halloween

Plenty of kids will be dressing up again this year.

HERE are some of the streets ready to celebrate

Things to do this weekend

ON STAGE: Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre tonight.

See an Oz rock icon, take in a play, or visit a musuem

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

MILEY Cyrus confirmed she is once again engaged to Liam Hemsworth but confessed she doesn't always wear her ring because it doesn't match her eccentric style

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!