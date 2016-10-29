Things to do this weekend

1. Market Day

SATURDAY 8AM - 12NOON

CRIBB STREET CHILDCARE CENTRE

CELEBRATE 40 years of the Cribb Street Childcare Centre today with a visit to their Market Day. Enjoy a sausage sizzle, cake stall, plant and seedling sales, secondhand 'upcycled' clothing, toys and more.

2. Two Weeks With the Queen

NIGHTLY 7.30PM, PLUS SATURDAY 11AM

STUDIO 188

GATHER your courage and leap into a London adventure this October as THAT Production Company brings the classic children's book Two Weeks with the Queen to the stage at Studio 188. The story follows 12-year-old Colin Mudford who is sent to London after his younger sibling is diagnosed with cancer.

Colin sets himself a mission to find the Queen and convince her to send the best doctor in the world back home to help his family.

3. Ipswich Soldier's Hall Museum

SUNDAY 9AM - 3PM

63 NICHOLAS ST IPSWICH

THE Museum at the Soldiers Memorial Hall is open on the last Sunday each month from 9am - 3pm.

Everyone is welcome, bring the family, taking pictures is permitted, you may even find photos and relics of family members from all wars.

We regret there is no wheelchair access, however a stair chair lift is available.

4. Silkstone Kindergarten 50th anniversary and open day

SATURDAY 9.30AM - 12.30PM

1 CHURCH ST SILKSTONE

DID you attend the Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten? Or maybe your children did? Come and celebrate 50 years of a community icon, be there for the planting of the Memory Box, see a concert by the current kindy class, get something to eat at the sausage sizzle, and much more.

5. Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

6. Marburg Pub Markets

SATURDAY 9AM - 12NOON

MARBURG COMMUNITY PARK

HEAD out to Marburg for a great day in the park, enjoy the Black Snake Creek Markets, the art exhibition, live music, display and children's activities. The afternoon ends with a celebration of 80 years of the Bowden's owning the Marburg Hotel, with more live music, beers from around the world and a food fest.

7. Jacaranda Festival

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

GOODNA

THERE will be rides, games, food, live entertainment and more at the annual Goodna Jacaranda Festival being held this weekend. Australian Idol runner up Shannon Noll will be on stage from 8-9pm for a free concert. This will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display. The fun will continue on Sunday with a car show and more live entertainment from local artists. The event will be held at Evan Marginson Park, opposite the Goodna Services Club.

8. Halloween Yard Haunt

SUNDAY AND MONDAY 6PM - 8.30PM

525 JUNCTION RD BARELLAN POINT

RAISING money for the Palliative Care Unit at Ispwich Hospital, have a fun and safe, family friendly, Halloween experience. Enjoy two nights of Halloween, contact Julie Cochrane on 3294 6385 for details.

9. WestMAC Dance Concert

SATURDAY 2PM AND 7PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

WestMAC's 2016 Dance Concert is a wonderful opportunity for audiences to witness the West Moreton Anglican College spirit up on stage.

Featuring the College's elite performance teams: the Dance Company and Dance Troupe; as well as presentations by the Dance Curriculum classes and Junior School Crews, this is certainly a concert not to be missed.

10. Jacaranda Festival Car Show

SUNDAY 9AM - 1PM

WOOGAROO ST GOODNA

CHECK out the gleaming chrome and polished paintwork as the annual Jacaranda Festival Car Show rolls into Goodna. Gates open for car show entries at 6am, entry is $5 per car, there are plenty of trophies and prizes.