Things to do this week

1. Christmas in the Park

FRIDAY 6PM - 9PM

SUTTON PARK, BRASSALL

COUNCILLOR Cheryl Bromage invites you to attend the 2016 Christmas in the Park. It's taking over Brassall Friday November 25th from 6pm to 9pm. Featuring not only the Christmas in the Park Band, a spectacular 15 piece band made up of Ipswich musicians, there are also free rides, fairy floss and face painting. There's a visit from Santa at 7pm and don't miss the fireworks finale. The 2016 Christmas in the Park, it's happening Friday in Sutton Park on Workshops Street in Brassall.

2. DVAC Gala Dinner

FRIDAY 6.30PM - 10.30PM

PHOENIX ROOM IPSWICH GIRLS GRAMMAR

GUEST Speakers rugby league great Steve Renouf and comedienne Jean Kittson. The Domestic Violence Action Centre (DVAC) is dedicated to working towards the abolition of all forms of violence against women and children through the provision of services. DVAC provides an extensive range of services on both an individual and community level. There will be a range of auction and raffle prizes on the night and we thank you for your support.

3. Handmade Markets

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

SCHOOL OF ARTS HALL, FOREST HILL

The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market features exclusively Hand Made/Baked/Grown products, along with a number of stalls selling vintage wares. Our market at Forest Hill blends the classic country charm of its surrounds with a wide range of unique and exquisitely crafted handmade gifts, making it the ideal destination for all your Christmas shopping.

4. Coffee and Chat Time

SATURDAY 9AM - 11AM

GLORIA JEANS COFFEE SHOP, ORION SHOPPING CENTRE

TO PLAN for the future we would like to hear your positive ideas and visions for Ipswich and invite you to come and have a chat with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Councillors David Morrison, Paul Tully, Kerry Silver and Sheila Ireland.

5. Christmas Carnival

SATURDAY 5.30PM - 9.30PM

GLAMORGANVALE HALL

SANTA comes to the Glamorgan Vale on the last Saturday of November. The Ham Wheel will be spinning throughout the night giving you a chance to take home a succulent leg ham or plum pudding. Popular artist Kev Smith will be keeping the crowd entertained. Santa will be dropping by at 7:45pm too with a small gift for the kids. You'll find the best burgers around and coldest drinks for sale on the night. Not only that but kids rides are only $1 each