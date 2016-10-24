Things to do this week

Dragon celebrates the Countdown Years

FRIDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

JOIN Oz rock icons Dragon as they celebrate not just their career, but the music of the Countdown era. Dragon will perform two sets: the first will feature covers of the band's favourite top 10 Aussie hits from the 70s and the second set, The Dragon Countdown Files, will feature the band's own songs which were performed on Countdown.

Expect to hear hits such as Summer Love by Sherbet, Bad Boy by Rose Tattoo and Yesterday's Hero by JPY, plus Dragon hits Still In Love, Dreams Of Ordinary Men, April Sun In Cuba, Rain and Young Years.

The evening will finish off in fitting style with an encore of the band's own Are You Old Enough and a homage to the era with a cover of Skyhooks' Living In The 70s.

Two Weeks With the Queen

NIGHTLY 7.30PM, PLUS SATURDAY 11AM

STUDIO 188

GATHER your courage and leap into a London adventure this October as THAT Production Company bring Morris Gleitzman's classic children's book Two Weeks with the Queen to the stage at Studio 188. The children's book, written in 1990, follows 12-year-old Colin Mudford who is sent to London after his younger sibling is diagnosed with cancer.

Colin sets himself a mission to find the Queen and convince her to send the best doctor in the world back home to help his family.

Ipswich x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, U.S.A., a remote town in Jamaica and a city here in Australia.

Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten 50th Anniversary

SATURDAY 9.30AM - 12.30PM

CHURCH STREET SILKSTONE

DID you attend the Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten? Or maybe your children did? Come and celebrate 50 years of a community icon, be there for the planting of the Memory Box, see a concert by the current kindy class, enjoy Old McDonald's Farm, get something to eat at the sausage sizzle, and much more.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.