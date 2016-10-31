31°
Five things to do this week

31st Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday.
Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday. Contributed

1. Songs That Won The War

  • SUNDAY 1.30PM
  • THE OLD COURTHOUSE

SONGS That Won the War, was written by Clive Render and first performed by IMTC on Remembrance Day in 2011. It was so popular with audiences it became a tradition to perform it each year on the weekend before Remembrance Day.

Songs that Won the War tells the story and showcases the best-loved songs anf music of the Second World War. We hear the voices of Neville Chamberlain, Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower.

We also hear the sound of doodlebugs. The music features the songs made popular by Vera Lynn Gracie Fields, Flannigan and Allen, Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters, Glen Miller, Bob Hope and Judy Garland.

2. Ipswich Stamp Fair

  • SUNDAY 9AM - 4PM
  • IPSWICH SHOWPLACE PAVILION

LOVE your Penny Blacks? Got a thing for everything Magyar Post? Or just looking for a hobby that you can get stuck into? Then head to the Ipswich Showplace Pavilion on Sunday, for the annual Ipswich Stamp Fair. Check out the huge variety of rare and unusual stamps on display, vote for your favourite display, and bid for a stamp

3. The Nutcracker

  • THURSDAY 8PM
  • IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

FOLLOWING their sell-out 2015 performances of Swan Lake, the Imperial Russian Ballet Company returns to Australia to perform The Nutcracker, the ageless tale of bravery and dreams.

The illustrious cast of The Imperial Russian Ballet Company enjoy performing The Nutcracker more than any other ballet from their extensive repertoire, especially when they are joined by children from local ballet schools in the cities that they perform in around the world.

The Nutcracker is famous for Tchaikovsky's music. The genius of Tchaikovsky created one of the most recognisable and enduring music scores ever written.

4. IPSWICH x 5

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

The project to photograph the world's Ipswichs eventually required two trips around the world and three years to complete. Presented here is a selection of those photographs, recently gifted to the Ipswich Art Gallery Collection by the artist Charles Page.

5. Steph Taylor Quartet

  • FRIDAY 8PM
  • IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

STEPHANIE Taylor is an accomplished vocalist who has an incredible array of experience in performing jazz music and will be joined by some of Australia's best jazz musicians at Studio 188. The musical virtuosity of this group of musicians is a true delight to watch and listen to on any given day.

The show will be an entertaining night of jazz standards, contemporary jazz compositions and original jazz music with some cheeky anecdotes thrown in for good measure. The Steph Taylor Quartet is a show not to be missed.

Topics:  ipswich whatson

