Things to do these school holidays

Enjoy the fun of Wind Tubes at the Ipswich Art Gallery

Free Holiday Activities

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

GAILES COMMUNITY HOUSE

Gailes Community House at Karina Street will deliver a range of free activities including Healthy Lunchbox Day, tie dye t-shirt printing and Fun at the Park today and tomorrow.

Drop In MakerSpace: 10+10 Robot Invention Bag (All ages)

DAILY

IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL LIBRARIES

Collect a Robot Invention Bag and create your very own robot.

Your challenge is to use all 10 objects in the bag plus 10 other found objects to create a robot picture, character or costume.

Don't forget to show off your creation and upload a photo on the Ipswich Libraries' Facebook page.

But be quick, get in while stocks last.

All Library Branches during opening hours from Monday, 19 September - Friday, 30 September.

Slacklining at the Gallery

TUESDAY TO FRIDAY 10AM - 1PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Will you be able to balance on our Slackline? The line is flat, stretchy and bounces like a trampoline! Slacklining is the ultimate fun activity that builds focus, agility, and will. Instructors from Slackline Australia deliver brief lessons that teach more than just balancing safely on the line.

Wind Tubes

DAILY 10AM - 5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Design and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

Wind Tubes is a hands-on exhibition that challenges you to make a flying creation out of everyday materials and launch it into large, clear vertical tubes of moving air. It's a playful way to explore the effect that moving air has on objects. The challenge is to harness the power of the moving air and discover the design that will keep your creation air-born for the longest time. There's ample opportunity to experiment and modify your design, and possibly set the record for the longest flight time.

Plastic, paper cups, polystyrene, ping pong balls, propellers and more ... all the materials you need are provided. But can your design overcome turbulence, drag, air resistance and gravity?

Wind Tubes is a fun, interactive exhibition for the whole family. There's a special space for children under 2 and exclusive sessions for toddlers to enjoy.

Squishy Circuits Workshop

IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL LIBRARIES

Ipswich Central: Tuesday, 20 September from 10.30am to 11.30am and 2pm to 3pm

Redbank Plains: Thursday, 22 September from 10.30am to 11.30am

Redbank Plaza: Tuesday, 27 September from 10.30am to 11.30am

Light up your conductive play dough in this hands-on introduction to circuit design. The Squishy Circuits Workshop is suitable for children aged five years and over.