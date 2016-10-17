Things to do around the region

Freemasons from the Ipswich Masonic Hall are hosting a blind folded dinner at the Ipswich Showgrounds to raise money for Guide Dogs Queensland.

Dining in the Dark

SATURDAY FROM 6.30PM

IPSWICH SHOWGROUND PAVILION

HELP the United Tradesmen's Masonic Lodge raise funds for Guide Dogs Queensland by experiencing a meal - blindfolded.

Enjoy a two course meal, plus entertainment, and see what it is like to eat a meal with no idea what it is, other than by sense of smell and taste.

Dining in the Dark has raised more than $19,000 in the last three years, the United Tradesmen's Lodge is keen to keep the success happening and support a worthwhile charity.

Tickets cost $35, contact Ian Brown 0431 034 852.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.

Tequila Mockingbird

TUESDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THE creative powerhouse behind the smash-hit, critically-acclaimed productions Animal Farm, 1984 and Wuthering Heights returns with a new Australian play.

Directed by Michael Futcher and featuring a cast of some of Queensland's finest actors, Tequila Mockingbird visits themes of racial prejudice, the perversion of justice and the consequences of alcohol abuse, all in a uniquely Australian context.

After a woman is attacked in a remote Australian town, the racist underbelly rears its head as the community targets a young Indian doctor who has recently relocated to the area. Only one local man possesses the strength to uncover the truth and defend the accused in the ultimate fight for what's right but first, he must take care of other matters, a little closer to home.

Echoes: Repeating Patterns by Andrea Baumert Howard

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

REPEATING patterns dominate the organic environment. The designs found in nature are often echoed when decorating or building human habitats. Duplicated imagery is a practice used throughout history and across cultures.

When doing research for her botanical drawings, local artist Andrea Baumert Howard was intrigued by the way pieces linked together, were overlayed, modified and repeated. The work in this exhibition explores repeated patterns both in nature and as adapted for use in architecture.

Noni Hazlehurst in Mother by Daniel Keene

THURSDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

CHRISTIE (Noni Hazlehurst) has found herself at the fringe of the world. Homeless, aging, living on the outskirts of suburbia, she attracts the curiosity of the locals with the story of her colourful, troubled life. In Mother award-winning Australian playwright Daniel Keene explores the concept of homelessness as a metaphor for disconnection. Christie's story is part-truth, part-fiction, and even she is no longer sure which is which. Beneath her wild exaggerations and fantastic tales of loves lost and struggles overcome there are haunting truths that she would rather forget.

She may have been cast out of society, but she can never escape from herself.