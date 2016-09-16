Things to do around the region

1. RAAF Heritage Centre

SUNDAY, 9AM-3Pm

AMBERLEY

THE RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre's Macchi MB 326 was one of 87 built for the RAAF by the Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation.

This jet trainer served briefly as personal transport for the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Ray Funnell, and ultimately served with No.76 Squadron.

This Sunday at 11am at the Heritage Centre's free public open day, it will be moved by just one person at the end of a rope.

Tiffany Cameron, 27, will attempt to move the aircraft to raise at least $5000 for Mates 4 Mates, an organisation that supports current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members (and their families) who have physical or psychological wounds, injuries or illnesses as a result of their service. Tiffany will also be attempting to break the Australian record for vehicle pull, by pulling the Macchi a distance of 30 metres through her own efforts, which will be filmed as part of a television series.

Join the crowd to cheer Tiffany along in her amazing feat of strength.

2. Rosewood Community Market

SATURDAY, 7-11.30AM

ROSEWOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH

SPRING is here, so come along to the markets in Rosewood. There is a great variety of stallholders, enjoy a bacon and egg muffin and a coffee for breakfast and browse the many stalls.

3. Ipswich x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain around the world.

One such name to spread was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, USA, a remote town in Jamaica and our city right here in Australia.

4. Hamlin High Tea

SUNDAY 2PM - 4PM

IPSWICH KINDERGARTEN

Join Dianne O'Brien and Ann-Maree Hauschildt as they raise money for women in rural Ethiopia that have no access to obstetric care. Often women are left to labour for days on their own, if their labour becomes obstructed they are left in excruciating pain and more often than not lose their babies and are left with a fistula which causes permanent incontinence. These women are quite often ostracised from society and their families. At Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia all surgery and rehabilitation care is free, but it costs $600 to fund one fistula operation. Come along to the high tea, donate $10 or more to help fund this work.

5. Handmade Expo

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

IPSWICH TURF CLUB

With Christmas looming large on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start gift hunting for that special someone, or just for yourself. A huge selection of arts and crafts items for sale, and all made by hand.

Head down and check it out.