Things to do around the region this weekend

17th Sep 2016 5:00 AM
PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight.
PEANUTS: The Cambrian Youth Choir will stage 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' at the Cambrian Hall tonight. Gary Worrall

1. RAAF Heritage Centre

  • SUNDAY, 9AM-3Pm
  • AMBERLEY

THE RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre's Macchi MB 326 was one of 87 built for the RAAF by the Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation.

This jet trainer served briefly as personal transport for the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Ray Funnell, and ultimately served with No.76 Squadron.

This Sunday at 11am at the Heritage Centre's free public open day, it will be moved by just one person at the end of a rope.

Tiffany Cameron, 27, will attempt to move the aircraft to raise at least $5000 for Mates 4 Mates, an organisation that supports current and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members (and their families) who have physical or psychological wounds, injuries or illnesses as a result of their service. Tiffany will also be attempting to break the Australian record for vehicle pull, by pulling the Macchi a distance of 30 metres through her own efforts, which will be filmed as part of a television series.

Join the crowd to cheer Tiffany along in her amazing feat of strength.

 

2. Charlie Brown the musical

  • SATURDAY 7PM
  • CAMBRIAN HALL, BOOVAL

SEE one of the best known and loved cartoon characters come to life as the Cambrian Youth Choir stage 'You're a Good Man Charlie Brown' tonight from 7pm.

The youth choir's first musical since 2008 sees Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy and the rest of the gang take to the stage, in words and music.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

 

3. Rosewood Community Market

  • SATURDAY, 7-11.30AM
  • ROSEWOOD ANGLICAN CHURCH

SPRING is here, so come along to the markets in Rosewood. There is a great variety of stallholders, enjoy a bacon and egg muffin and a coffee for breakfast and browse the many stalls.

 

4. Hamlin High Tea

  • SUNDAY 2PM - 4PM
  • IPSWICH KINDERGARTEN

JOIN Dianne O'Brien and Ann-Maree Hauschildt as they raise money for women in rural Ethiopia that have no access to obstetric care. Often women are left to labour for days on their own, if their labour becomes obstructed they are left in excruciating pain and more often than not lose their babies and are left with a fistula which causes permanent incontinence. These women are quite often ostracised from society and their families. At Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia all surgery and rehabilitation care is free, but it costs $600 to fund one fistula operation. Come along to the high tea, donate $10 or more to help fund this work.

 

5. Goodna Netball Association Family Day

  • SATURDAY 12NOON - 4PM
  • GOODNA NETBALL COURTS

AFTER the team and player awards are presented from 10am-12noon, join the Goodna Netball Association for a family fun day. There is a barbecue and the canteen is open for food and drinks, enjoy rides, market stalls, a cent auction and raffles.

 

6. Handmade Expo

  • SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM
  • IPSWICH TURF CLUB

With Christmas looming large on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start gift hunting for that special someone, or just for yourself. A huge selection of arts and crafts items for sale, and all made by hand.

Head down and check it out.

 

7. TEDx Ipswich

  • SATURDAY 9am - 6pm
  • FIRESTATION 101

TEDxIPSWICH will be a day to celebrate innovators, thinkers and dreamers. The theme of TEDxIpswich is 'Anything is possible' - a reflection of the emergence of Ipswich as a city brimming with innovation and inspiration and a call-to- action for positivity, activity and creativity.

 

8. The King and Queen Gala Tribute

  • SATURDAY 6PM - 11PM
  • LAIDLEY SHOWGROUNDS

SEE Elvis, Tom Jones, Buddy Holly, Nana Miss Koori, Jeff Simms, Queen Carina and special guest Johnny O'Keefe as they take to the stage at the Laidley Showgrounds on Saturday night.

 

9. Swap Meet and Car and Bike Show

  • SUNDAY FROM 5AM
  • ROSEWOOD STATE SCHOOL

GOT A project car or bike? Need that elusive part to finish it off? Then try the Rosewood State School swap meet on Sunday. Swap Meet starts at 5am, car, bike and ute show starts at 8am.

 

10. Ipswich x 5

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain around the world.

One such name to spread was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, USA, a remote town in Jamaica and our city right here in Australia.

Things to do around the region this weekend

