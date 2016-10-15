Things to do around the Ipswich region

1. Diwali Festival

SUNDAY FROM 5PM

D'ARCY DOYLE PLACE, IPSWICH

Enjoy a celebration of lights and colour and victory over evil. We invite the Ipswich Community who have time and time again supported us with this event to once again join us and share a night of celebration, fun and the coming together of our community.

Enjoy henna painting, a Bollywood workshop, Bollywood dancing, face painting and live music.

2. Lifeline Clothing Sale

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS MAIN PAVILION

HELP Lifeline Ipswich continue its vital work, and give your wardrobe a low-cost makeover. Head out to the Ipswich Showgrounds Saturday and Sunday for the Lifeline Ipswich Clothing Sale, check out the amazing items on sale for bargain prices, and bag a bargain or 10. All money raised from the sale funds the work of Lifeline in Ipswich.

3. Glenore Grove Dance

SATURDAY 7PM

GLENORE GROVE COMMUNITY HALL

SWING, sway and shuffle around the dance floor and help keep the tradition of country dances alive and well. Money raised helps with the maintenance of the hall. Get a taste of a real country community, learn some dance steps, and have a great night out.

4. Rotary Field Day and Lifestyle Expo

SATURDAY 8.30AM - 4.30PM

SWIFTS SPORTS CLUB

NEW to acreage living? Building a shed, or need an antenna for better reception and signal strength?

Then head down to the Rotary Club of Booval's Field Day and Lifestyle Expo at Swifts Junior Rugby League Club, Ipswich-Boonah Road at Purga.

See displays and demonstrations of quads, ride-on mowers, side-by-sides, saw specialists and more.

There will also be zero-turn mowers, tanks, and horse floats and gear.

Food and drinks are available all day, along with free face painting, balloons and rides for the kiddies.

Movie favourites 'The Minions' will be there. Come down for a chance to meet and greet the little yellow men.

Entry to the day is by gold coin donation.

Head along and help Rotary support the local community.

5. Jesus Christ Superstar

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

IMAGINE Jesus Christ as a rock superstar? Ipswich Orpheus Chorale has, for their production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The production stars well-loved local performers Warren Pennell as 'Jesus', Krystel Spark as 'Mary', Lawrie Esmond as 'Caiaphas', Rod Jones as 'Pilate', Robert Bendell as 'Herod' and Kym Brown as 'Judas'.

6. Come and Try Lace Makers

SATURDAY 10AM - 2PM

103 GLEBE RD SILKSTONE

SEW Happy Lacemakers are 20-years-old, and they are inviting the community to celebrate with them, by joining them for a come and try day.

Call Madge on 38124055 for information.

7. Wind Tubes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DESIGN and build your very own flying creation to test in the Wind Tubes. See your creation take flight and soar to the ceiling, and defy gravity by hovering high overhead... or just fall to the floor. It's all about air and invention, with a little bit of mid-air mayhem.

8. Handmade Expo

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

IPSWICH TURF CLUB

THE Handmade Expo and Vintage Market features exclusively Hand Made/Baked/Grown products, along with a number of stalls selling vintage wares. This month if you live in Ipswich City Council, Division 4 you can bring along your rates notice to receive 6 free trees as part of the Council's Free Plant Program. Thanks to Cr Kylie Stoneman from Division 4 for hosting this activity.

9. Scouts Fundraiser

SATURDAY 10AM - 12NOON

1/30 DOWNS ST IPSWICH

BUTTS on Seats is hosting a sausage sizzle to help raise funds for Moreton Region Scouts. Head down to graba sausage and help support the hardworking Scout Groups in the Ipswich region.

10. Echoes: Repeating Patterns

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

Repeating patterns dominate the organic environment. The designs found in nature are often echoed when decorating or building human habitats. Duplicated imagery is a practice used throughout history and across cultures.

When doing research for her botanical drawings, local artist Andrea Baumert Howard was intrigued by the way pieces linked together, were overlayed, modified and repeated. The work in this exhibition explores repeated patterns both in nature and as adapted for use in architecture.