Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Lifeline Clothing Sale

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

IPSWICH SHOWGROUNDS MAIN PAVILION

HELP Lifeline Ipswich continue its vital work, and give your wardrobe a low-cost makeover. Head out to the Ipswich Showgrounds Saturday and Sunday for the Lifeline Ipswich Clothing Sale, check out the amazing items on sale for bargain prices, and bag a bargain or 10. All money raised from the sale funds the work of Lifeline in Ipswich.

Glenore Grove Dance

SATURDAY 7PM

GLENORE GROVE COMMUNITY HALL

SWING, sway and shuffle around the dance floor and help keep the tradition of country dances alive and well. Money raised helps with the maintenance of the hall. Get a taste of a real country community, and learn some dance steps, and have a great night out.

Come and Try Lace Makers

SATURDAY 10AM - 2PM

103 GLEBE RD SILKSTONE

SEW Happy Lacemakers are 20-years-old, and they are inviting the community to celebrate with them, by joining them for a come and try day. Call Madge on 38124055 for information.

Rotary Field Day and Lifestyle Expo

SATURDAY 8.30AM - 4.30PM

SWIFTS SPORTS CLUB

NEW to acreage living? Building a shed, or need an antenna for better reception and signal strength?

Then head down to the Rotary Club of Booval's Field Day and Lifestyle Expo at Swifts Junior Rugby League Club, Ipswich-Boonah Road at Purga.

See displays and demonstrations of quads, ride-on mowers, side-by-sides, saw specialists and much more.

There will also be zero-turn mowers, tanks and horse floats and gear.

Food and drinks are available all day, along with free facepainting, balloons and rides for the kiddies.

Movie favourites 'The Minions' will be there, come down for a chance to meet and greet the little yellow men.

Entry to the day is by gold coin donation, head along and help Rotary support the community.

Jesus Christ Superstar

FRIDAY TO SUNDAY

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

IMAGINE Jesus Christ as a rock superstar? Ipswich Orpheus Chorale has, for their production of Jesus Christ Superstar. The production stars well-loved local performers Warren Pennell as 'Jesus', Krystel Spark as 'Mary', Lawrie Esmond as 'Caiaphas', Rod Jones as 'Pilate', Robert Bendell as 'Herod' and Kym Brown as 'Judas'.