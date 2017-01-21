Things to do around Ipswich

Bilby twins Holly and Claus investigate the Bilby enclosure at the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queen's Park.

1. Back to School

AROUND IPSWICH

MONDAY FROM 8AM

SHOCK! It is six weeks since students went on Christmas holidays, and Monday is the first day back.

It is also the first day of school for a new generation of Prep students, and the first day of high school for Year Seven students.

Slow down around school zones, be patient looking for a parking spot, and make the most of the experience.

2. Construction Zone

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DAILY FROM 10AM

WELL, the holidays are winding down, the days are still hot, why not take the family somewhere cool, and have a great day of fun activities, including the awesome TapeScape adhesive tape playground.

Kids of all ages, and plenty of adults, have had a great time exploring the tactile three-dimensional play area, but don't forget to take a pair of socks, or buy a pair at the gallery.

3. Orion Lagoon

ROBELLE DOMAIN SPRINGFIELD

DAILY FROM 5AM

END the holidays with a splash. Head over for a barbecue and a swim to escape the summer heat, and best of all, it is free. There are sheltered spots and picnic facilities, or grab a drink or a snack from the on-site cafe.

But don't forget to "Slip, slop, slap and slide” while you are outdoors.

4. Riverheart Parklands

BREMER STREET, IPSWICH

DAILY 8AM-6PM

THE Bremer River is at the heart of Ipswich, so the fantastic River Heart Parklands on its banks are aptly named. Here you'll find wheelchair and pram- friendly boardwalks of 1.2km that extend from the old rail bridge and Bradfield Pedestrian Bridge (which leads across the river to Riverlink shopping centre), through to the aquativity section known as Bob Gamble Park.

Enjoy the river breezes as you stroll through a mini rainforest, and past a cascading waterfall and sculpture pond.

You can learn about the fascinating area's history courtesy of the information plaques. For instance, Ipswich was going to be the original state capital but because of the river not being deep or wide enough for large ships, the mantle was taken by nearby Brisbane.

As a testament to this, old sandstone blocks in a retaining wall are thought to be associated with a wharf owned by the Australasian Steam Navigation Company.

5. Ipswich Nature Centre

QUEENS PARK

TUESDAY TO SUNDAY 9.30AM-4PM

EVER seen a betong? Ipswich Nature Centre has three of these elusive ground-dwelling Australian natives, why not see if you can find it? Or marvel at the bilby display, and see how Ipswich is doing its part to help save this endangered species. Enjoy a walk through the Nature Centre.