Five things to do this weekend

12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Hospice Book Sale

  • SUNDAY 9AM - 3PM
  • FRIENDS OF HOSPICE BOOKSHOP, TOP OF TOWN, IPSWICH

THE Friends of Hospice Bookshop, located in the Old Flour Mill at the Top of Town, is hosting at ONE DAY SUPER BOOK SALE on Sunday 13th November from 9am-3pm. Nothing over $3 and books from as low as 50cents. Crime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Non Fiction, Kids, Romance, Reference, Cookbooks, Craft, Magazines and many more.

McHappy Day

  • SATURDAY, FROM 10AM
  • MCDONALDS RESTAURANTS

HELP raise money for Ronald McDonald House charities, by buying an iconic Big Mac. Head in for fun, games and entertainment at your local eatery.

Saturday Night Live

  • SATURDAY 8PM
  • IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THIS sought after group of musicians are set to ignite any stage, street or prohibition era speakeasy. Tantalising audiences with their quirky and tempestuously charming tales and drawing on influences from 1930s Paris jazz and the flamenco music of Spain, this band will delight and tickle you in all the right places.

Stars and Stripes

  • DAILY FROM 10AM
  • IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.

TRL Charity Day

  • SATURDAY 9AM - 3PM
  • NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

THE Ipswich Jets and TRL Ipswich present the 2016 TRL Charity Day, a one-day carnival supporting ALARA QLD. Men's and Mixed Teams can enjoy a social day of TRL in support of charity. TRL is Touch Rugby League, which adds kicking and other league-based rules to the traditional game of touch football.

Man in the dock for city knife rampage

Man in the dock for city knife rampage

Man, 30, on six charges following early morning incident

LOOK WHO'S HIRING: Eight Ipswich jobs up grabs

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Latest round of jobs available this weekend

COMMENT: Farewell, it was a great honour

Outgoing QT Editor Peter Chapman

Peter Chapman pens his last column as editor of the Queensland Times

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Satire hits the spot from Barnaby Joyce all the way to Caboolture

Want to see a movie? Check out these quick reviews

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Nocturnal Animals. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Read these short reviews if you're heading to the cinemas

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

TV Insider: Documentaries are the real reality

Ian Dickson has his face painted in an episode from the second season of First Contact on SBS.

Sick of reality tv? Give these documentaries a shot

Bachelor Tim Robards launches new diet and fitness business

Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich.

Australia's first Bachelor talks health, fitness and love

Ed Sheeran pays a visit to sick fan in hospital

Singer Ed Sheeran

British singer answered the call of her parents

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

