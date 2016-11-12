Five things to do this weekend

Hospice Book Sale

SUNDAY 9AM - 3PM

FRIENDS OF HOSPICE BOOKSHOP, TOP OF TOWN, IPSWICH

THE Friends of Hospice Bookshop, located in the Old Flour Mill at the Top of Town, is hosting at ONE DAY SUPER BOOK SALE on Sunday 13th November from 9am-3pm. Nothing over $3 and books from as low as 50cents. Crime, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Non Fiction, Kids, Romance, Reference, Cookbooks, Craft, Magazines and many more.

McHappy Day

SATURDAY, FROM 10AM

MCDONALDS RESTAURANTS

HELP raise money for Ronald McDonald House charities, by buying an iconic Big Mac. Head in for fun, games and entertainment at your local eatery.

Saturday Night Live

SATURDAY 8PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THIS sought after group of musicians are set to ignite any stage, street or prohibition era speakeasy. Tantalising audiences with their quirky and tempestuously charming tales and drawing on influences from 1930s Paris jazz and the flamenco music of Spain, this band will delight and tickle you in all the right places.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.

TRL Charity Day

SATURDAY 9AM - 3PM

NORTH IPSWICH RESERVE

THE Ipswich Jets and TRL Ipswich present the 2016 TRL Charity Day, a one-day carnival supporting ALARA QLD. Men's and Mixed Teams can enjoy a social day of TRL in support of charity. TRL is Touch Rugby League, which adds kicking and other league-based rules to the traditional game of touch football.