Things to do around Ipswich

Remembrance Day

TODAY, 11AM

EVERYWHERE

AFTER more than four years of bitter warfare around the world, the ceasefire that halted fighting in World War One came into effect at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month. Today is the 98th anniversary of Armistice Day, and is an opportunity to remember all lost in war.

McHappy Day

SATURDAY, FROM 10AM

MCDONALDS RESTAURANTS

HELP raise money for Ronald McDonald House charities, by buying an iconic Big Mac. Head in for fun, games and entertainment at your local eatery.

Saturday Night Live

SATURDAY 8PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

THIS sought after group of musicians are set to ignite any stage, street or prohibition era speakeasy. Tantalising audiences with their quirky and tempestuously charming tales and drawing on influences from 1930s Paris jazz and the flamenco music of Spain, this band will delight and tickle you in all the right places.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.