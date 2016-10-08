Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Ipswich Historical Society 50th Anniversary

SATURDAY

COONEANA, IPSWICH HISTORICAL VILLAGE, REDBANK PLAINS

HELP celebrate 50 years of Ipswich Historical Society this Saturday.

The society was founded in October, 1966 as a result of a recognised need in the community for the collection and preservation of the history of the Ipswich region. This Saturday enjoy free entry and entertainment, children's activities, music, historical presentations, dance displays, a mines rescue re-enactment and much more.

Deckchairs

SATURDAY, 8PM

INCINERATOR THEATRE, IPSWICH

IPSWICH Little Theatre presents Deckchairs, three one-act plays written for female actors in varying age groups. The plays are set in three very different environments, a garden, a park and on a cruise ship.

The Deckchairs season brings to Ipswich Little Theatre a return to the stage for some old friends, and some new faces, it also introduces three new directors. All plays are PG containing adult themes.

Saturday Night Live

SATURDAY 8PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

'THE COMPANY' have a passion for high-energy original and traditional acoustic bluegrass music. The playing and singing is crisp, melodic and soulful. In concert you will witness the band's virtuosity but also a wry humour and engaging camaraderie.

Boasting two Australian Bluegrass Champions on Guitar, Fiddle and Banjo and highly regarded for their originality, The Company have appeared at major music festivals around Australia and the UK and have been featured on local ABC radio and ABC National radio.

Blessing of the Animals

SUNDAY 12NOON

CAMERON PARK EASTON STREET, BOOVAL

CELEBRATE the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday. Pets will be individually blessed during a short informal service.

All welcome. Bring a picnic and stay afterwards. Supported by All Saints' Anglican Church, Sacred Heart, and Glebe Road and Trinity Uniting Churches in Booval.

Selected by Photographs by Anna Carey

DAILY UNTIL SUNDAY 10AM - 5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

GROWING up on the Gold Coast sparked Anna Carey's interest and fascination with mid-twentieth century architecture.

Her work overlaps both photography and sculpture as she meticulously creates small architectural models of buildings and then photographs them to create an illusion of space. As a result these strangely familiar architectural spaces become hard to define and slip into the urban myths, fragments of remembered patterns and textures in the ever-changing city.

The exhibition is accompanied by an activity where children can craft their own mini-interior from recycled materials.

Open Day Redbank Plains Scout Group

SUNDAY 11AM - 2PM

SCOUT DEN, JONES RD, REDBANK PLAINS

FIND out more about Scouting at the Redbank Plains Scout Den this Sunday. The Redbank Plains Scout Group is having an open day, and each section is offering fun filled activities to showcase what they do. The ages range from 6yrs old to adults. All the leaders will be there to answer any questions you may have.

Spring Carnival

SATURDAY 10.30AM - 2.30PM

LEICHHARDT ONE MILE COMMUNITY CENTRE

JOIN in the fun of the Leichhardt ONe MIle Community Centre Spring Carnival. Enjoy the Under 5's zone, market stalls, history display, bbq, raffle prizes and much more.

Then be there for the 'Big Colour Splash Finale', remember to wear white, have all the fun, without the run.

Stars and Stripes

DAILY 10AM - 5PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

DRAWN from the private collection of Sydney-based Lisa and Danny Goldberg, Stars + Stripes: American Art of the 21st Century from the Goldberg Collection is a vibrant selection of new American art by some of America's hottest names.

The exhibition brings together 51 works across the mediums of painting, drawing, photography and sculpture and highlights the cutting edge practices of a generation of American artists that explore the creative and conceptual possibilities these mediums hold.

A Bathurst Regional Art Gallery exhibition in conjunction with Lisa and Danny Goldberg, toured by Museums & Galleries of NSW. Curated by Richard Perram OAM.

World Trivia Night

SATURDAY 7PM

MASONIC HALL, IPSWICH

AFTER the success of the last trivia night, Ipswich Multicultural Projects is hosting the next event this Saturday. Tickets are available from the Urban Pantry, admission includes a three-course Irish dinner, get in fast to secure a table for a night of fun, frivolity and, of course, trivia.

Markets in the Mall

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

IPSWICH MALL

ENJOY the monthly Markets in the Mall, a big variety of market stalls, plus food and entertainment, including the drumming display.