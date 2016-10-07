Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ipswich Historical Society at the Ipswich Historical Village this Saturday.

1. Ipswich Historical Society 50th Anniversary

SATURDAY

COONEANA, IPSWICH HISTORICAL VILLAGE, REDBANK PLAINS

HELP celebrate 50 years of Ipswich Historical Society this Saturday.

The society was founded in October, 1966 as a result of a recognised need in the community for the collection and preservation of the history of the Ipswich region. This Saturday enjoy free entry and entertainment, children's activities, music, historical presentations, dance displays, a mines rescue re-enactment and much more.

2. Deckchairs

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, 8PM

INCINERATOR THEATRE, IPSWICH

IPSWICH Little Theatre presents Deckchairs, three one-act plays written for female actors in varying age groups. The plays are set in three very different environments, a garden, a park and on a cruise ship. The Deckchairs season brings to Ipswich Little Theatre a return to the stage for some old friends, and some new faces, it also introduces three new directors. All plays are PG containing adult themes.

3. Blessing of the Animals

SUNDAY 12NOON

CAMERON PARK EASTON STREET, BOOVAL

CELEBRATE the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday. Pets will be individually blessed during a short informal service. All welcome. Bring a picnic and stay afterwards. Supported by All Saints' Anglican Church, Sacred Heart, and Glebe Road and Trinity Uniting Churches in Booval.

4. World Trivia Night

SATURDAY

MASONIC HALL, IPSWICH

AFTER the success of the last trivia night, Ipswich Multicultural Projects is hosting the next event this Saturday. Tickets are available from the Urban Pantry, admission includes a three-course Irish dinner, get in fast to secure a table for a night of fun, frivolity and, of course, trivia.

5. Markets in the Mall

SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM

IPSWICH MALL

ENJOY the monthly Markets in the Mall, a big variety of market stalls, plus food and entertainment.