Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

1. Ipswich Historical Society 50th Anniversary
- SATURDAY
- COONEANA, IPSWICH HISTORICAL VILLAGE, REDBANK PLAINS
HELP celebrate 50 years of Ipswich Historical Society this Saturday.
The society was founded in October, 1966 as a result of a recognised need in the community for the collection and preservation of the history of the Ipswich region. This Saturday enjoy free entry and entertainment, children's activities, music, historical presentations, dance displays, a mines rescue re-enactment and much more.
2. Deckchairs
- FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, 8PM
- INCINERATOR THEATRE, IPSWICH
IPSWICH Little Theatre presents Deckchairs, three one-act plays written for female actors in varying age groups. The plays are set in three very different environments, a garden, a park and on a cruise ship. The Deckchairs season brings to Ipswich Little Theatre a return to the stage for some old friends, and some new faces, it also introduces three new directors. All plays are PG containing adult themes.
3. Blessing of the Animals
- SUNDAY 12NOON
- CAMERON PARK EASTON STREET, BOOVAL
CELEBRATE the work of St Francis of Assisi with the annual Blessing of the Pets this Sunday. Pets will be individually blessed during a short informal service. All welcome. Bring a picnic and stay afterwards. Supported by All Saints' Anglican Church, Sacred Heart, and Glebe Road and Trinity Uniting Churches in Booval.
4. World Trivia Night
- SATURDAY
- MASONIC HALL, IPSWICH
AFTER the success of the last trivia night, Ipswich Multicultural Projects is hosting the next event this Saturday. Tickets are available from the Urban Pantry, admission includes a three-course Irish dinner, get in fast to secure a table for a night of fun, frivolity and, of course, trivia.
5. Markets in the Mall
- SATURDAY 8AM - 1PM
- IPSWICH MALL
ENJOY the monthly Markets in the Mall, a big variety of market stalls, plus food and entertainment.