Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

1st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
The Ipswich Orchid Society Garden Spectacular is this weekend.
The Ipswich Orchid Society Garden Spectacular is this weekend. David Nielsen

1. Glenore Grove Dance

SATURDAY 7.30PM

GLENORE GROVE HALL

FOREST HILL-FERNVALE ROAD

COME along and enjoy a traditional country dance, with music by David'C. There will be a full card of dances, plus supper, and one of the best dance floors around. Get into the theme of the night, come dressed in your best pink or blue outfit, profits go to Cancer research. Call George 0423 849 002.

2. Black Handers Reunion

SATURDAY FROM 11AM

CLUB CSI IPSWICH

CALLING all former RAAF tradespeople, the Black Handers Reunion is tonight, at Club CSI Ipswich.

Now in its 29th year, the reunion is a chance for ex-RAAF trade musterings to get together and enjoy a meal and a few drinks with former comrades.

3. Garden Spectacular

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

SILKSTONE STATE SCHOOL

SEE outstanding orchids and beautiful bromeliads at the annual Garden Spectacular at Silkstone State School. Get tips on how to make the most of your garden, browse the stalls and see some outstanding floral displays.

4. Fun Palace 4305

SATURDAY 10AM - 1.30PM

IPSWICH CENTRAL LIBRARY

A WORLDWIDE celebration of arts and science will transform Ipswich Central Library today.

The celebration includes free activities, presentations, workshops and demonstrations at the South Street library, as well as the launch of the new Roving Robots program, which would allow schools, community groups and individuals to borrow robotics kits from their local branch of Ipswich Libraries.

5. Music Coloured RED

SATURDAY 12NOON

33 SALISBURY RD

IPSWICH

ALARA presents Music Coloured RED, featuring Collusion string quartet for a lunchtime concert of RED music.

Dress in your favourite RED costume, frock or suit and join the ALARA community on the back verandah for lunch and music.

6. Deckchairs

SATURDAY 8PM

INCINERATOR THEATRE

QUEEN'S PARK

IPSWICH Little Theatre present Deckchairs, three one-act plays written for female actors in varying age groups. The plays are set in three very different environments, a garden, a park and on a cruise ship. The Deckchairs season brings to Ipswich Little Theatre a return to the stage for some old friends, and some new faces, it also introduces three new directors. All plays are PG containing adult themes.

7. Grand Final in the Park

SUNDAY FROM 5PM

ECCO RIPLEY

CAN'T make it to the NRL Grand Final? Do the next best thing and head down to Ecco Ripley's Grand Final in the Park event at Ripley.

Kicking off at Brooking Parklands from 5pm, the footy festivities will have the NRL season's final game live on the big screen along with a load of family-friendly pre-match entertainment.

8. Lights On The Hill Convoy

SATURDAY 8AM

DEPARTS BP ROCKLEA

SEE the 'big rigs' shine and sparkle as they rumble their way along the Ipswich Motorway and Warrego Highway en route to the Gatton Racecourse for the annual Lights On The Hill convoy and concert.

9. Ipswich x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, U.S.A., a remote town in Jamaica and a city here in Australia.

10. 19th and 20th Century Works

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Visit the upper level to see exceptional works such as the mid-19th century cedar sideboard crafted by George Dowden for the Cribb family's historic Ipswich residence 'Gooloowan', Australian paintings such as Frosty morning by key Australian landscape painter Elioth Gruner, and much more.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich, thingstodo





