Things to do around Ipswich this week

1. Ipswich Christmas Parade

FRIDAY 5PM - 8 PM

IPSWICH CENTRAL

GATHER family and friends and head to Ipswich Central on Friday where the bright lights of Christmas will shine vibrantly. Enjoy Urban Street fare while you cheer on your favourite performer at A Star is Born. Then get ready for a Christmas celebration packed full magical fun, bright lights, colourful lanterns, jolly characters and amazing floats as the traditional Christmas Twilight Parade weaves its way down Brisbane Street to celebrate the arrival of Santa. Be there for Turning on the Lights and the Boogie Woogies Superhero Band.

2. Rosewood Christmas Carnival

FRIDAY 6PM - 9PM

JOHN STREET, ROSEWOOD

ROSEWOOD Lions presents the annual John St Christmas Carnival. Enjoy rides, stalls raffles, ham wheel, food and drink, entertainment plus a visit from Santa All welcome, head out and enjoy this fixture on the Rosewood social calendar.

3. Goodna Community Market

SATURDAY 3PM - 7PM

135 BRISBANE TERRACE, GOODNA

THESE markets will be held once a month on the first Saturday of the month. If you are looking for Christmas ideas come on down grab something to eat and check out the stalls as there is something there for everyone.

4. Construction Site

DAILY 10AM - 4PM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

VISIT Construction Site this summer for an awesome hands-on experience the whole family can enjoy. Be your own architect and build your dream cubby house. Use giant foam blocks to build whatever you can imagine. Construct a castle or a sky-scraper, or work together as a team to build a whole city. Construction Site is a fun, interactive art activity where you can creatively build and play in our air-conditioned environment. There's even a special space for children under 2 to enjoy.

5. Marburg Christmas Carnival

SATURDAY 5PM - 8PM

MARBURG SHOWGROUNDS

CHRISTMAS is getting close, so it is time to get into the season with the annual Marburg Christmas Carnival. Enjoy rides, raffles, food and finish the night with a visit from Santa. Then, stay around for the regular Marburg Country Dance in the Showgrounds Hall, starting at 8.30pm.