Things to do around Ipswich this week

3rd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series of one-act plays.
Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series of one-act plays.

1. Deckchairs

THURSDAY TO SATURDAY 8PM

INCINERATOR THEATRE

QUEEN'S PARK

IPSWICH Little Theatre present Deckchairs, three one-act plays written for female actors in varying age groups. The plays are set in three very different environments, a garden, a park and on a cruise ship. The Deckchairs season brings to Ipswich Little Theatre a return to the stage for some old friends, and some new faces, it also introduces three new directors. All plays are PG, containing adult themes.

2. Ipswich Historical Society 50th Anniversary

SATURDAY

IPSWICH HISTORICAL VILLAGE

HELP celebrate 50 years of the Ipswich Historical Society this Saturday. The Ipswich Historical Society was founded in October 1966 as a result of a recognised need in the community for the collection and preservation of the history of the Ipswich region. This Saturday enjoy free entry and entertainment, children's activities, music, historical presentations, dance displays, a mines rescue re-enactment and much more.

3. Doll

FRIDAY 7.30PM

IPSWICH CIVIC CENTRE

WHAT did Ken and Barbie do when you weren't looking? Babushka present a cute and creepy cabaret all about our first childhood BFF, the doll. Utilising their range of talents, the Babushka gals will nurse dolls, break dolls and become dolls in their typically surprising arrangements of everything from Regurgitator to Offenbach. Prepare to be seduced, comforted, tickled and burped through a darkly comedic musical experience drawing from opera, 80s pop, nursery rhymes and rock 'n' roll. Babushka beckons you into the Barbie Dreamhouse for a very grown-up play-date... Batteries sold separately.

4. Ipswich x 5

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

SINCE the late 16th century British expansion brought crops, livestock and even the names of towns and cities native to Great Britain into new settlements around the world. One such name to spread throughout the world was Ipswich.

In early 2000, documentary photographer and Griffith University lecturer Charles Page set out to document the similarities and differences of these namesake towns: one in the United Kingdom, one each in South Dakota and Massachusetts, U.S.A., a remote town in Jamaica and a city here in Australia.

5. 19th and 20th Century Works

DAILY FROM 10AM

IPSWICH ART GALLERY

VIEW some of the finest pieces from the Ipswich Art Gallery's collection of 19th and early 20th century fine art and folk art, as well as contemporary works reflecting Ipswich's heritage.

Visit the upper level to see exceptional works such as the mid-19th century cedar sideboard crafted by George Dowden for the Cribb family's historic Ipswich residence 'Gooloowan', Australian paintings such as Frosty morning by key Australian landscape painter Elioth Gruner, and much more.

