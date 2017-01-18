Thieves steal seven cars in five days

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a number of missing vehicles throughout the Ipswich area.

A blue Nissan Pulsar sedan, registration 338TMC, was the first reported missing last week Friday.

On Saturday, three vehicle were stolen, including a black Mazda 6 hatchback (844JVV) and two red Toyota Corollas, one a sedan (847WOU), the other a hatchback (982VYL).

Three vehicles also went missing yesterday, including a red Mazda 6 hatchback (550SQX), a white Nissan X-Trail station wagon (324WTY) and a white Toyota Rav 4 station wagon (741WHD).

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.