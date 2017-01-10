Thieves hit Ipswich shop twice in two days

A GOODNA business has been hit by thieves twice in one week.

The thieves, who used rocks to break the store windows, made off with up to $10,000 worth of goods.

Streetwise clothing owner Wisdom Nnabuife was woken in the early hours of Friday morning by police at his front door.

Overnight his store at the St Ives Centre had been robbed, the front windows smashed with rocks and items including shirts and hats were missing.

Mr Nnabuife spent that day cleaning up the mess and organising for the glass to be replaced which all went well.

However, the next 24 hours were like deja-vu for the self-made man who has worked hard to start, and run, his own business.

On Saturday morning, he was again woken by the police saying his store had been broken into.

The thieves appeared to have used the same method, hurling rocks through the new window.

"At first I thought the phone call was going to be about the first incident, but no - it happened again," Mr Nnabuife said.

The second robbery was far worse than the first.

Owner of Street Fashion, Wisdon Nnabuife has had his Goodna store broken into twice in the past week. Inga Williams

Clothes hangers were strewn across the footpath in front of the store, entire racks were emptied and the glass cabinet containing sunglasses, watches and jewellery was smashed and looted.

Mr Nnabuife estimated he lost about $10,000 worth of his goods. The second time, however, the thieves left a blood splatter on one of the boxes which will help police solve the crime once they have a suspect.

Police confirmed they were still investigating, which includes reviewing the centre's CCTV footage.

Mr Nnabuife has also upgraded his store's internal security.

For the past three years Mr Nnabuife has devoted his life to setting up his business.

Large rocks found inside the store after both break-ins. Inga Williams

After moving to Australia from Nigeria he landed a job in a chicken factory.

Mr Nnabuife worked hard, saved his money and started small, selling clothes at markets on Sundays and to work colleagues.

Now he has two stores: one at Logan and one at Goodna.

"I was disappointed," Mr Nnabuife said.

"It's not a good thing to take things from someone that don't belong to you, but I'm not upset or angry.

"It's material things. People come into the shop and wonder, why is he smiling? Why is he not upset or angry? I'm not, that's the gift of God, I'm calm."