It was a bad Sunday for two Ipswich motorists with vehicle thieves making off with a sedan and tip truck.

The tip truck is white Kenworth T440, registration ALX89.

The sedan, registration 912WNK, is a white Mitsubishi 380.

Anyone with information which could assist in the recovery of these vehciles should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.