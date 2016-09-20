26°
Thieves add a dash of colour after all white Sunday

20th Sep 2016 11:00 AM

A purple and a blue Holden Commodore are the latest vehicles to be stolen in Ipswich this week.

The first sedan, registration SXC000, was reported missing yesterday. The second (404WRK) was stolen this morning.

Police are also looking for a white Mitsubishi, registration 912WNK, and white Kenworth T440 tip truck (ALX89).

Both went missing on Sunday.

Anyone with information which could assist in the recovery of these vehciles should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crimestoppers, ipswich, stolen vehicles

Police have charged a Bellbird Park man with a number of offences following an altercation at a medical facility.

  • Crime

  • 20th Sep 2016 10:00 AM

Live-baiting: State wants disgraced trainer's $650k property

Tom Noble

ODPP is pursuing Churchable property

Ipswich school loses third principal in two years

FAREWELL: Bundamba State Secondary College's principal Katherine Morrison won't be back next term. Photo supplied by Media and Issues Management, Department of Education and Training.

Principal takes new job at Wacol detention centre

