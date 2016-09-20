Thieves add a dash of colour after all white Sunday

A purple and a blue Holden Commodore are the latest vehicles to be stolen in Ipswich this week.

The first sedan, registration SXC000, was reported missing yesterday. The second (404WRK) was stolen this morning.

Police are also looking for a white Mitsubishi, registration 912WNK, and white Kenworth T440 tip truck (ALX89).

Both went missing on Sunday.

Anyone with information which could assist in the recovery of these vehciles should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.