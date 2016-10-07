31°
News

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 5th Oct 2016 11:16 AM Updated: 7th Oct 2016 6:40 AM
DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.
DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus. Francis Witsenhuysen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HATTON VALE resident has been told by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council she will have to "get rid of one of her dogs" if her excess animal permit is rejected.

Christie Simpson lives on a 6000sqm property with her four dogs Zeus, Lara, Buddy and Dora, but according to the Subordinate Local Law No. 2 (Animal Management 2011 Schedule 2), that's one too many dogs for the land size.

Ms Simpson said a LVRC representative made an inquiry at her residence following a complaint from a neighbour.

The representative advised Ms Simpson she could not have a fourth dog without an excess animal permit, due to her dogs potentially being a nuisance to the neighbours.

"They said if I didn't want to pay for a permit for Dora I'd have to find someone else to take her," she said.

"I'm not getting rid of any of our dogs, they are members of our family."

Local Law states only three dogs are allowed to be kept without an excess animal permit on 4000- 19,999sqm of land.

"We have plenty of room for four dogs to run around, and $300 for the permit plus $100 a year renewal fee is a lot of money on top of getting them registered and microchipped. I'm a single mum," she said.

Ms Simpson is still waiting for council to approve the excess animal permit for Dora, which she lodged in July.

"They rejected it initially and demanded supporting documentation. I had to provide a photo of each dog, draw a diagram of where they are kept and get written letters from our surrounding neighbours to say it was okay to have them," she said.

"I refused to supply that, because I think it's unnecessary, they have plenty of information about them already and Dora is an inside dog."

The LVRC were contacted but were unable to respond by the Star's deadline.

Gatton Star

Topics:  dogs, excess animal permit, hattonvale, lvrc

Where's my compo? Motorway landowners await payouts

Where's my compo? Motorway landowners await payouts

Ipswich motorway upgrade leaves owners 'millions' out of pocket after the State Government resumed their land.

13 cyclones to hit us between now and mid-2017

BoM set to release cyclone outlook in coming weeks

VIDEO: Meet the race car driving mayor

Former race car driver, Graeme Lehmann, restored his beloved 1975 Holden Torana.

He was just seven years old when he first got behind the wheel

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

US country music group Little Big Town joins the Dixie Chicks as headliners of the 2017 CMC Rocks festival.

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts also on the bill.

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ipswich Historical Society at the Ipswich Historical Village this Saturday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

  • News

  • 7th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Things to do around Ipswich this weekend

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ipswich Historical Society at the Ipswich Historical Village this Saturday.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

33 Acre Horse Property - Owners Motivated!

153 Bunjurgen Road, Bunjurgen 4310

3 2 14 $930,000

PASSED IN AT AUCTION-MAKE YOUR MOVE! Located only 5 minutes from the township of Boonah you will find this well-equipped horse property sitting proudly on 33...

URGENT SALE-WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY.

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

HARD TO COME BY 102 GRAZING ACRES WITH AMPLE WATER

1827 Rosewood - Warrill View Road, Mount Walker 4340

Rural 0 0 AUCTION

OWNERS ARE KEEN TO SELL, PLEASE BRING YOUR INTEREST, BLOCKS LIKE THIS ARE HARD TO COME BY! If you are after a good size grazing or farming block, with plenty of...

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

84 Storr Circuit, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $315,000

An ideal investment, currently rented for $310pw, lease expires 3/6/17 with a perfect tenant in place who looks after the home like its her own. Located close to...

Summer&#39;s Entertainer

26 Discovery Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 Offers Over...

Start the summer off with purchasing a luxury home which has everything a family will ever want. Enjoy the hot summer months splashing around in the spectacular...

Where the neighbours become FAMILY and lifetime MEMORIES are made ....

19 Diana Street, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 5 2 2 $559,990

This spacious and beautifully presented family home is being offered for sale for the first time. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of this street where...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $499,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

GREAT FAMILY HOME

225 Waterford Road, Ellen Grove 4078

House 3 1 3 $319,000

This neat and tidy solid timber high set home is freshly painted and sits on concrete posts on a 739M2 level allotment with beautifully maintained lawn and...

A PRIVATE &amp; UNIQUE RETREAT IN GOODNA

12/51 Parker Street, Goodna 4300

House 2 1 2 $329,000

Rarely is a property offered such as this one, secluded and tucked away just like a mountain retreat, tranquil and peaceful with beautiful tree top views, very...

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream