These new laws could save your life

IT MIGHT be a dry topic, but experienced Ipswich firefighter Jed Crosby is convinced changes to smoke alarm laws will save lives.

Station officer Crosby said the changes were put into place as a response to the tragic events that took place at Slacks Creek in 2011, where 11 people were killed in a house fire.

Every Queensland residence will be required to have interconnected photoelectric smoke alarms in all bedrooms of the home and in the hallways where bedrooms are connected and on every level of the premise.

Ripley Station fire fighter Jed Crosby inspects a newly installed smoke alarm to make sure it conforms to new fire saftey regulations. Pictured with Janelle Lindsay and Mark Hetherington. David Nielsen

The new Smoke Alarm Legislation comes into effect on January 1 next year, with a 10-year phase-in plan.

"It was extremely tragic the events that took place at Slacks Creek and I know nobody wants something like that to occur again. Hopefully this new legislation can go towards preventing this taking place," station officer Crosby said.

"I honestly believe that the new legislation will save lives."

Under the changes, smoke alarms must be hard-wired into the domestic power supply.

Any new smoke alarm that is installed or replaced from January 1,, 2017 must be a photoelectric type.

Smoke alarms have a 10-year lifespan with a manufacture date which should be stamped on it.

For more on the changes information visit qfes.qld.gov.au or contact your local Fire Station.