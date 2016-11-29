These burgers pack a punch

An example of one of Getta Burger's creations.

MORE than just lovers of a freshly made burger, Brent and Amy Poulter are the quintessential Aussie small business entrepreneurs.

Getta Burger is their project and is already proving to be a hit at several locations.

Yamanto is about to be home to a local store and Ipswich customers are keen as mustard.

"I have never had so much Facebook traffic going about a new store,” Mr Poulter said.

"It's fantastic that Ipswich people are looking forward to seeing us opening,” he said.

When the couple started the business in 2012, it was a leap of faith.

TASTE SENSATION: Getta Burger will be opening its doors soon at Yamanto, pictured is owner Brent Poulter. Inga Williams

"We had no money when we started out,” Mr Poulter said.

"I mean we did our first day of trading in a van and we lost heaps of money, it was raining, we both wondered 'what have we done?',”he said.

Ultimately the van took off and gave birth to Getta Burger as a range of outlets.

Like many new enterprises it starts with a dream and lots of hard work.

"It started back in 2008 when we backpacked overseas,” Mr Poulter said.

"In the USA we went from one side to the other,” he said.

"We travelled through the deep south in a motor home.

"We basically lived on a diet of barbecue and burgers for two months.”

What this couple discovered was a variety of food that tasted spectacular.

They fell in love with the way the Americans put so much of their personalities into preparing food.

"We refined our barbecue sauces, the smoking of the meat and the recipe for our patties,” Mr Poulter said.

"We make our patties from whole rump so it is good quality,” he said.

"That is what we offer is real food.”

The couple's burger empire is about to reach 11 stores.

Getta Burger employs 100 people and is moving towards an early December opening of the Yamanto store.

"We are not a franchise and will not be because we want to know that the stores are all working to the standard we expect,” Mr Poulter said.

"We sell burgers, not businesses,” he said.

The new Yamanto store is behind Zarraffa's on Warwick Rd.