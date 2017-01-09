There's something about Josie

THERE'S something different about Josie Smith and everyone in the real estate industry knows it.

For years Ms Smith worked as a nurse until she decided to try something new and chase her passion for real estate.

Now she's considered one of the state's top agents, and has been for three consecutive years. But this year the Crowne Real Estate agent won a new award.

The prestigious "A List" awards celebrate the top % of Queensland's agents and at the 2016 ceremony Ms Smith was given a special "excellence award".

It wasn't specified but she suspects it's because of her charitable approach to work.

Each property Ms Smith sells, the single mother of three donates 3% of her gross commission to a charity of the seller's choosing. Last year she donated $9000.

"I'm big on giving back to the community," she said.

"I started doing it about a year and a half ago and for two reasons. One, I like to help people, but also I wanted to break down that negative stereotype that all real estate agents are greedy.

"It's just not true. I guess it's also my way of saying thank you to the community that supports me."

Ms Smith also regularly volunteers at Ipswich Meals on Wheels, another way she's separating herself from the crowd.

And since all her business is based on referrals, she's one busy lady.

"I'm never short of referrals or listings," she said.

"I don't do the things I do to get more business, I do them because I want to, but I do think it creates a point of difference."

Ms Smith said she encouraged other agents to do the same.